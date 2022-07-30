Beers and burgers at Urban Burger CBD

Ever since I discovered how affordable flowers are (Sh20 per rose stem) at City Market, my life has never been the same. I buy flowers for every occasion and replace the ones in the house every single week. On Sunday evening, my homies and I went to get our weekly refill, and afterward, we decided to try out the Urban Burger Restaurant located opposite the market.

The three-floor restaurant is quite spacious with beautiful art on the walls creating a great casual ambiance. A hand washing area is strategically located at the entrance on the ground floor as you proceed to the first floor which is one of the eating areas with low comfy seats and two pool tables. They charge Sh50 per game of 15 minutes. Being a Sunday evening, the place was not crowded which was a plus for us. We opted to sit on the second floor which is more of an open bar area with a view of the beautiful Nairobi skyline. The interior décor is streaked with famous football team flags and huge high-definition screens for sports fanatics. The restaurant is tremendously known for its juicy burgers, sports, and craft beers.

Yummy and juicy Texas and sloppy Joe burger from Urban Burger CBD with a side of French fries and coleslaw. Photo | Pool

One order I knew wouldn’t disappoint and which I highly recommend, is my all-time favourite -Texas Burger which has a prime beef patty with crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, lettuce, and barbecue sauce. My friend ordered a Sloppy Joe burger which had minced beef in sweet pepper and tomato sauce topped with fried onion making it deliciously messy with a side of French fries. I decided to try something new and ordered grilled chicken with bhajia as the waitress informed us that they no longer serve onion rings. For drinks, we went for a salted caramel milkshake and a jug of craft beer.

The service was quite fast and the meals were ready in no time. The beer, milkshake, bhajia, and burgers were on point. What disappointed me was the grilled chicken which was very tiny – more of a thinly sliced tasteless, dry, and cold chicken strip! We shared our concerns with the waitress who had it warmed or rather microwaved and shared the feedback with the chef and they promised to improve it next time which I doubt will happen. The total bill was Sh5,485.

Going forward, I will stick to ordering their specialty burgers and hope they will bring back the onion rings.









