Becoming Engaged Book Club

Dr. Elizabeth Wachira,  Assistant professor of public health and founder, Becoming Engaged book club. Photo | Pool
 

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • I had just walked the stage to receive my PhD and one of the congratulations text I got resulted in the “Becoming Engaged” idea
  • The text congratulated me and added: “now that you are done with that, it is time to get married.”


“I have a loving relationships with books. Through reading, you get to meet and see life from other people’s perspectives.  Reading allows me to not only grow as a public speaker but learn about different places and cultures.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.