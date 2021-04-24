Becoming Engaged Book Club

“I have a loving relationships with books. Through reading, you get to meet and see life from other people’s perspectives. Reading allows me to not only grow as a public speaker but learn about different places and cultures.

I always liked to join other book lovers to read and discuss topics relevant to our everyday life. Launching the “Becoming Engaged” idea began in 2017. I had just walked the stage to receive my PhD and one of the congratulations text I got resulted in the “Becoming Engaged” idea. The text congratulated me with the addition of “now that you are done with that, it is time to get married.”





I did not appreciate the timing. It led me to reflect on the social expectations that society has on what a woman should be, and what success looks like. These ‘social successes” though okay, can create sentiments that the woman you are in that moment is not enough. Does one need to be engaged, married and have children to be truly successful? In that moment, the idea that “becoming engaged” should not be limited to the ring on a woman’s finger was birthed. The tag line is that “Becoming Engaged is about more than diamonds or rings, but about becoming our best authentic self in every area of life.” In every season, we as women are always evolving.”





In February 2019 we had our first meetup.





It was very easy getting members because we all crave a space where we can be ourselves and be celebrated for doing so. The idea of “each one reach one” has worked very well. Women who I now call friends, connected with the vision behind the book club and together, we invite, facilitate and read together.





Currently, we average about 12-15 women at each session, though our mailing list has about 30 women. Again, we recognise that every season brings a change in pace and therefore, we have women that are still connected but in their current stage of becoming, they may be unable to attend regularly but still stay connected through our social media page that has 435 follows.





As a book club, we meet once a month but stay connected via social media and email updates. Our reading process entails us suggesting book reads and then coming together to vote on one to read for a three-month period. Doing so assures that we have time to read and discuss the book fully. For example, we have read two financial literacy books.

Currently we are meeting virtually due to the pandemic.

Our current read is “Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead,” by Dr. Brene Brown.

This book sees being vulnerable as the most daring thing one can do and leads to living a better life. The challenge is that in our current society, fear of failure or judgment inhibits us from speaking and living our authentic truth. Dr. Brown challenges us to think beyond this. So whether it is saying “I love you” first, applying for that job, being a different mother than your mom or embracing your imperfections; it pays to be vulnerable.”