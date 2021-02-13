Avoid the ostrich effect to grow your money

Bernard Nyaga Njogu, the Head of Sales at Scope Markets Kenya. PHOTO|POOL

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Summary:

  • Follow a lifestyle that allows you to save and invest
  • A good example is when you do not want to check your account balance after a night out with your drinking buddies or after a shopping spree because you overspent

Bernard Nyaga Njogu is the Head of Sales at Scope Markets Kenya, a non-dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker licensed and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

Related

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME ‘Hustlers’ versus ‘Dynasties’: Ngugi’s prophesied apocalypse

  2. Valentine's day is your opportunity to improve intimacy

  3. PRIME I have been married for 17 years and we're still on honeymoon

  4. Avoid the ostrich effect to grow your money

  5. PRIME Step aside Valentine's, it's time for Galentines

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.