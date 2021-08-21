At Kilimandege Sanctuary is a house of Roots

Kilimandege House

By  Rupi Mangat

It’s a fitting welcome to Kilimandege House on the shores of Lake Naivasha to have a stately giraffe standing at the entrance, nibbling on his favourite Acacia and allowing us to walk past. This was the house of Joan and Alan Root, the amazing couple who gave wildlife movies a fresh twist, researching their subject(s) and then using ingenious methods to film them. They broke ground by being nominated for the Oscars for their amazing wildlife movies featured by the BBC and their Survival series from the 1960s to the 1980s.

