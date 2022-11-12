At 28, I got a gastric bypass after a lifetime of binge eating

“Being a last born in a family of two, I was a chubby baby who was doted on by my late father and was always given pocket money leisurely with which I bought packets of sweets and other junk food to my heart’s content.

I would eat four sausages for breakfast and no one would say anything. I would also consume mounds of chips swimming in tomato sauce and be clapped for.

Coming from a household where it was mandatory to eat all meals served whether or not I was hungry, I learnt to just eat and eat.

I remember sitting at the dining table full to capacity feeling like I’m about to burst but I still could not leave without finishing my food.

Ms Carolyne Wambaa when she was 3-years-old. Photo | Pool

This coupled with my culture’s –Kikuyu- sayings that tend to praise a child who eats, for instance, ‘eating is better than starving’, ‘mwana mwega no nda’ (a good child is one who eats), encouraged my constant feeding.

Despite my poor eating habits, I also enjoyed a sedentary inactive lifestyle which involved playing with my dolls and on the rare occasion playing kati.

As a result, I struggled with the physical education (PE) subject while in primary school. It was not my favourite subject as I could not run and I struggled catching my breath.

I can’t say I was ever bullied for being chubby. The only incident was in a church. That, however, did not bother me as much because I often got compliments for my chubbiness.

Coming from a well-to-do family, I can say sheltered me from the harsh realities of being obese. For example, I shopped for my clothes in the US once a year when we were on holiday, so I never lacked fashionable clothes.

When I joined Riara High School in 2009 at 15, I weighed 80 kilos with my height being 4.9 inches. My weight would fluctuate when in school and during holidays. Riara had a strict diet that saw students eat healthy meals but during the school holidays, I had the leisure of eating junk.

Part of the extra-curricular activities that I enjoyed were swimming and aerobics but I still struggled with running which was mandatory in school and only managed to dodge it when I became a prefect.

Prefects manned running stations and when they (students) got to my corner they would start walking because I could not run myself so why be a hypocrite?





Weight gain complications

In 2013, I joined the University of Nairobi to pursue a Bachelor of law and I had all the time to indulge in my heart’s desires—junk food.

This however, led to me developing polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder that affects how ovaries work leading to irregular periods.

I used to bleed a lot. My menstrual periods were extremely long and heavy and would disappear for months. The longest time that I had my menses was two months.

Being obese coupled by having irregular menstrual flow, I got hyperpigmentation and experienced hormonal imbalance.

Ms Carolyne Wambaa when she was 17 years old in Form 3. Photo | Pool



However, after diagnosis, I was put under herbal treatment but in 2019 I got tired and impatient with its slow-working progress and started a hormonal treatment, a year after.

Additionally, during the Covid-19 period, I binged ate thanks to the stay-at-home rules and the side effects of the treatment and overeating were weight gain. By October 2022, I was at my heaviest at 136 kilos and 5.1 inches tall.

However, I still indulged in sugary foods, and I continuously fed on junk. In 2021, I developed sleep apnea, a sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts.

I was not snoring before but I would now snore very loudly and heavily at night. I could not sleep well, and I had to elevate my head so that I’m able to sleep.

Since sleep apnea is caused by being obese, with its treatment often including lifestyle changes, such as weight loss, I knew now more than ever it was time to change.





Breakthrough

As Toni Sorenson, a renowned American author, once said, “Weight loss does not begin in the gym with a dumbbell; it starts in your head with a decision.” I had to do something as my health was becoming increasingly compromised.

Though I have a phobia of surgeries, I had to get a way out of my situation. I settled on a gastric balloon procedure. The gastric balloon is a soft, smooth, durable balloon made of silicone rubber designed to be placed in the stomach to reduce its capacity and help you feel full with less food.

On 2nd October 2022, I swallowed the balloon which cost Sh610,000 at Third Park Hospital in Parklands, Nairobi, and I’m grateful my mother paid for me. I'm currently doing a real estate management course while taking my exams at the Kenya School of Law (KSL).

With the changes being gradual, I have so far lost more than seven kilos and to say that I am thrilled will be an understatement.

It feels great. I feel lighter so much so that even when I am climbing the stairs I no longer pant as much.

However, the first few days were difficult as I felt bloated and nauseous. On the bright side, I got my monthly flow though had severe cramps.

Note, when I started the hormonal treatment, my periods disappeared completely for two years. For the first time, in October, I had my flow within the normal range of 3-6 days and I hope this continues.

I will have the balloon in my stomach for six months, then it will automatically burst when the time elapses but discipline will be there for the long haul.

The purpose of the balloon is to re-teach my body how to eat small healthy portions. So far I have learnt that one eats when they are feeling hungry and portions and quantity do matter. I now watch what I am eating, ensuring that proteins and vegetables dominate my plate, and also exercise.



