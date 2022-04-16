As a young woman, I quit complaining and want to be considered among the great

"I studied for a Bachelor of Education Degree at the University of Nairobi specialising in English Language and Literature and graduated last year. I have been working as a BOG teacher, shaping young minds at Kisumu Boys High School. I also started a small real estate firm that I want to see grow. I'm also newly married and starting life's journey together with my husband, a businessman from Kajulu, Kisumu County.

I am running for the position of Woman Representative for Kisumu County. I believe that leadership, better representation, and service to the people come naturally to me. I feel that I was born to do it.

Leadership has always interested and intrigued me. I have always yearned to get a space where I can serve people and I thank God that He has been faithful and opened doors for me to be of service to His people.

I have always been part of Gender politics and Women's leadership for as long as I can remember. When I was a pupil at St. Christine Primary School in Kisumu I served as a Head Girl at the tender age of 12. Later when I joined secondary school, I managed to be named Miss Moi Suba Girls. This was an ambassadorial position that served as the face of the school. I championed better learning and accommodation conditions for the girls as well as being on the frontline in promoting environmental initiatives.

This undying thirst to be of service to others followed me to the University of Nairobi, Kikuyu Campus where I was admitted to study for a Bachelor of Education degree in 2017. I was elected and served as a leader in the Women Students Welfare Association (WOSWA).

Some people have described me as having beauty and brains and once more I was bitten by the runway bug. I contested and beat strong competition to be Miss University of Nairobi 2018/19.

I was still highly involved in campus politics especially on issues to do with women's affairs and mental health. Being a Woman County Representative would give me the best space, system, and influence to do more.

Growing up, I always watched my mum face and somehow scale the challenges of running a family from a kibanda. When the school term would begin or sickness strike, she was always starting afresh; her small capital unable to pay fees while keeping the business afloat.

For her and many other marker traders (aswekra), I plan to set up a Mama Mboga Market Credit Fund in every Market. This would be a short-term loan without interests to cushion such shocks. Revolving therefore sustainable. For the fish and farm produce markets, I intend to lobby resources to set up solar-powered refrigerators that can extend their market life.

I was lucky to get a free direct nomination from the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG), which is an Azimio-affiliated party. This ensures that I will be on the ballot come 9th August.

I am alive to the fact that I am a newcomer and will be running against well-known opponents like Ruth Odinga, amongst others.

My campaign ideas resonate well with the youth and women, the cluster that has been largely neglected in our national politics. The old guard has been there before but what have they really achieved?

My philosophy is that you must leave an impact. It has been said that some bring joy when they come while others bring joy when they leave. I want to be remembered as part of the former.

I do face some challenges especially when it comes to resources and I have had to explain to those expecting handouts that I don't come from money. Fortunately, I am an agemate to most of the youths and they understand that money is tight. I also explain to them the benefit of electing one of their own instead of the bribers who will spend their term recouping their monies.

I am the firstborn in a family of three, one boy and two girls. My challenge to young people is that they must get out of their comfort zones and fight for leadership positions. Our country is full of stories of people like Tom Mboya and Kenneth Matiba who started making a mark in the national space while in their 20s.

These should be our heroes and I am appealing to fellow youth, especially women not to shy away from rolling in the mud and seeking political positions.

As a young woman, I understand what women and my fellow youths are going through. Young people lack jobs, spaces, and opportunities, face a harsh environment for startups and innovation, and lack incentives and resources to support their ideas. The 21st Century youths need affordable technical training, paid internships, interest-free HELB loans, and business incubators among others.

These are the things I will champion and fight for as the County M.P. I will mobilise funds to supplement the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) and support youth and women-led initiatives and job creation ideas.

I have chosen to quit complaining and stand up to be considered for Woman County Representative.

As for my future, I see myself as a teacher for life and when the time is ripe I will teach."









