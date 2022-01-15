As a debt collector it was painful to see my business get auctioned

Joseph Njuguna Maina is the co-founder and CEO of Collectr Ke, a boutique credit risk management consulting firm in Nairobi.  Photo | Pool    



 

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Joseph Njuguna Maina is the co-founder and CEO of Collectr Ke, a boutique credit risk management consulting firm based in Nairobi that provides pre and post credit risk management solutions

Collectr Ke started in December, 2020 at the height of Covid. We are yet to break-even as all the money we have managed to generate goes back directly into getting our name out thereMy biggest challenge would be what I would call the “the first timer curse”. It takes more than just being an expert to get business in Kenya. Without valuable references, one has to work thrice as hard to get to the high table. You must invest more time in networking and being at the right places at the right time.

