For the most part, she smiles. It could begin with something as common as making a post on social media. Or introducing herself and what she does to people. Or somebody parking their car then looking at her in admiration.





Why so? Because Charity Wangari Macharia is a heavy machine operator. The 29-year-old is currently in Garissa where she is operating a drilling and pilling machine to make way for Bura Irrigation Scheme in Tana River County.





Most people, including her, find her career both interesting and unique. So, she doesn’t resist when people point to their phones and try taking photos of her. Most exterior shots, unfortunately, find her angled away from the camera. She figures, that there are hundreds of them out there.

When Charity decided that operating heavy machines is what she wanted to do for her entire life, she didn’t have the entire thing figured out. “The first time I saw someone operate a crane, I thought they were genius. I was a child then so I asked many questions about it. I asked; ‘how did they learn? how do they clamber to the driver’s seat?’ I was fascinated. But when I joined the National Youth Service (NYS) in 2012 for the six months training, that memory was vague. There I was introduced to many machines so it was like I was rekindling a fascination that I had put to rest,” she offers.

Soon after her training in machine operation, she got an attachment with the company she is still working for seven years later. “Back then I used to operate crane machines and climbed the way up to drilling and piling rig machines,” she offers.

As a child, I saw a crane operator and thought they were genius, now I am one. Photo | Pool

Whenever she’s on shift, which is at least three days a week, Wangari leaves her house early for a one-hour drive to the site. At the remote site in Garissa they are constructing a canal from River Tana for the Bura Irrigation Scheme.

“One of the things that I like to tout about what I do is the positive changes that I make. For instance, when I came here, the only story that I could take home was that of being alone in the bush. No passers-by. No shops. Nothing. However, once we are done, we stimulate growth and development,” she offers.

Her work is very engaging, she says. It is characterised by pressure and noise from the machine. “I have to be alert all the time and I have trained my mind to work under pressure. On some days, we work for more than eight hours, in a place like this, away from civilisation. My experiences at NYS prepared me for this. There was room for critical thinking and independence —and actively thinking of the desired results. That’s the spirit I bring to work every day. When I get to the machine every morning, I check the engine oil and the level of water in the radiator since we are in a dry place. I then give my machine about 10 minutes to warm up, then I start working. This, after confirming that my mirrors are clear and cages are inside,” she offers.

Charity Macharia, 29, is a heavy machine operator and is currently working on a project in Garissa. Photos| Pool

Being the only woman on her team is like dice. Each side with its story to tell. “On one hand, I am revered and respected not only by my colleagues but also by visitors who come to inspect the project. On the other hand, there’s fear from some potential suitors and the overbearing pressure to make a good impression. Thankfully, I have not experienced inappropriate touch or derogatory language, which are experiences that are way too familiar with women in male-dominated fields,” she says.

Her mother is her greatest cheerleader. Whenever she calls home to complain about stuff, she gets off the phone motivated and imparted with words of encouragement.

To unwind, Wangari rides a Kawasaki Ninja bike. It is inscribed “Stephanie" on its rear. Her daughter’s name. She is named after an Italian Catholic Sister who came for mission work and lived in their village in Narumoru, Nyeri County.

“I am a rider and I love big bikes. My daughter is one year and three months. I lived with her for some time but the harsh weather condition here affected her so she currently lives with my mother. I see her at least two days a month. But when I can’t go home, cruising around this place with her name on the bike is a way to commemorate the unbreakable bond that we share. But it feels bad to be far away from her so I don’t like to dwell on it. I see it as a sacrifice that I have to make to give her a better life. Moreover, most of my colleagues don’t know how to use the machine so if I take many leave days, there is a possibility that work will stall,” she shares.





Health hazard

For safety, Wangari has to wear dust masks and earmuffs. “We work in the noise and if one is reckless, it can pose a great health hazard. Further, this is not the kind of job that you can do under the influence of drugs. It requires clarity of mind and passion. You have to eat healthy meals too.

Besides the college training, I was taught onsite to use the particular machine I am using so I am paying it forward. I have so far trained more than three students and are actually operating different types of machines.

With that, we conclude the interview, as Wangari confesses that in her free time she also likes to listen to music.

“There's a song I like by Philip Kimani called Amukira Igongona,” she shares, with her trademark smile.



