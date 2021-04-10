Are you bleeding after intercourse? You need to see a doctor sooner

Are you bleeding after intercourse? You need to see a doctor sooner. Photo | Photosearch

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • The most sinister of all causes of bleeding during sex is however cancer or pre-cancerous conditions of the cervix
  • This is the reason routine Pap smear is recommended because it detects cancerous changes early enough before full-blown cancer happens


Joel and Tracy came to the Sexology Clinic last December. They had not had sex for three months before the clinic visit and this was causing them distress. 

