Are you a landowner? Get ready to apply for a fresh title deed

Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning is shifting administration and management of land to a new digital system. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

  • The Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning is shifting the administration and management of land to a new digital system under new laws
  • The conversion of title deeds in the country will conclude by the end of 2022.
  • All transactions or dealings relating to parcels within Nairobi shall from April 1, 2021, be carried out in the new registers

If you own land in Kenya, you will soon be required to register your title deed afresh. This is because the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning is shifting the administration and management of land to a new digital system under new laws. Title deeds in Kenya will now be handled under the Land Registration Act of 2012 through the National Land Information Management System (NLIMS). Previously, the title deeds were issued and handled under the Registered Land Act (RLA), the Registration of Titles Act (RTA), the Land Titles Act (LTA), and the Government Lands Act (GLA).

