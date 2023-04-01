Applications open for Women in Tech business funding

Standard Chartered Bank has set aside Sh23 million for a contest that will see seven women walk away with Sh1.3 million each.

The contest is a search for women-led technology businesses through the lender’s Women in Tech Incubator Programme which enters its sixth edition this year. Through the programme, a total of 15 applicants will participate in a 12-week incubation programme and thereafter seven will be shortlisted to benefit from the seed funding.

“By empowering women-led businesses in the technology space to thrive, we not only contribute to their business growth but also drive sustainability and inclusion,” noted Joyce Kibe, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing for Kenya and East Africa.

WIT Photo



Applications will run for two months until May 28. The focus areas of this cohort will be centered around women-led startups with components of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things; Big Data; Machine Learning; Robotics; Big Data and Blockchain.

“The business must be a female-founded business and the female founder must have a majority stake in the company. The business model must also have a clear focus on sustainability.

Research indicates that female-led startups in Africa attracted less funding in 2022 compared to male-led startups in the region.







Film producer Voline Ogutu speaks on bagging Netflix film

Film Producer and Script Writer Voline Ogutu during the premier of her Anyango & The Ogree Short Film on 29th, March 2023 Nairobi





Film producer Scriptwriter Voline Ogutu believes the concept idea that won her Sh11 million in the Netflix competition wasn’t as good as the others. But nonetheless, she attributes her win to a hack she figured out going into the competition that saw her emerge among the top six winners of the African Folktales Reimagined competition out of over 2000 applicants who entered the competition. “As always, anytime I am developing a film, it starts with an idea. I had an idea of what short film I wanted to come up with just like everybody else. But to ensure my chances, I watched a lot of Netflix films to see and understand what they are doing in Africa, and the kind of scripts they look out for, and then I aligned my ideas to that,” Ogutu explained to Showbuzz.

The trick worked as different production houses and film streaming services have different preferences whenever it comes to film production.

Her concept Anyango & the Ogre received seed funding of 75,000 dollars (Sh9.8 million) to develop the idea into a film while she pocketed a further 25,000 dollars (Sh3.3 million) for the conception. The short film premiered on Thursday during the 6th Kalasha International Film and TV Market. Ogutu has written a number of notable films and TV series such as Njoro wa Uba and Country Queen just to mention a few.









‘This isn’t a publicity stunt’ Akothee speaks on upcoming wedding

'This isn't a publicity stunt' Akothee speaks on upcoming wedding.





Contrary to several blog reports since she broke into the limelight over a decade ago, entertainer Akothee 43 has denied being married four times. The explosive entertainer recently jetted back to the country from France, where she says she had gone shopping for her gown ahead of her wedding to Swiss fiancé Dennis ‘Omosh’ Schweizer. “I have tried getting married thrice but it never worked out. I was only married once to the father of my children. The other two white exes I was with, never married me. At some point, I thought I would get married to the father of my third child but it turned out to be an extreme sport being with him. This will be the second time that I am getting married.”

Since going public with her new relationship last year, the mother of five has been serving couple goals. Akothee claims her action to buy a wedding gown overseas worth 4,800 Swiss Francs (Sh680,000) isn’t a publicity stunt. “Yes celebrities we are known for clout chasing but I don’t see why I would need that. I made my money a long time ago and all I do now is enjoy the fruits of my labour. It's only that I am always loud about it.” For her wedding Akothee says she will not be crowdfunding as other celebrities do and should you get an invite, all you need is to show up, eat and take videos and photos.