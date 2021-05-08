Pool

An open letter to the mother who abandoned me, ‘I still want to see you to be complete’

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Faridah Khamis, 38, known to her mother as Rahma, was abandoned when she was nine months. She has not seen her mother since.
  • In 1983, my mother fled the civil war that had started in 1974 between Ethiopia and the modern day Eritrea. She came to Kenya and in tow were my two siblings
  • Her name is Kasech, a Semitic name which means that there’s a possibility that we came from Eritrea, if not, Ethiopia is the bet.

“When you are an abandoned child, you spend a lot of time questioning your mother’s decision to leave you. “What is it about me that she didn’t like?” You ask. And without knowing it, you nurture anger and bitterness.

