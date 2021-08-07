An exciting tree-ticking morning in the Nairobi Arboretum
What you need to know:
- Nairobi Arboretum has a tree list by FONA with 159 exotic trees from at least 42 countries, representing every continent except the freezing Antarctica
- In Kenya today, it's not only the exotic trees which are a rarity but some of indigenous trees too
I join Harriet Matsaert and Geraldine Rotich for a walk in the Arboretum. I’m thinking about burning calories in the ‘green gym’ but it turns out to be far more exciting with the two women. Matsaert simply loves trees and does amazing ‘Tree Safari’ clips and Rotich knows almost all the trees in the Arboretum – she is the Friends of Nairobi Arboretum’s education officer.
“I’m working on my next tree safari,” Matsaert tells Rotich. “I’m thinking of something like ‘Around the world in 20 trees’.” That is 20 species from 20 countries. The Nairobi Arboretum was primarily set up in 1907 to experiment with fast growing, exotic softwood trees from around the world to feed the steam engines chugging between Mombasa and Nairobi. Indigenous African trees were deemed too slow growing for the demands of the steam engines.
“You will find more than 20,” replies Rotich confidentially.
What neither Matsaert nor I had realised is that the Nairobi Arboretum has a tree list by FONA with 159 exotic trees from at least 42 countries, representing every continent except the freezing Antarctica. The largest number of trees come from Australia (42 species), India and South East Asia and central America. A glance at the world map shows these countries lie in a lateral line with Kenya. Hence in similar conditions they fared better than the trees of northern Europe.
With two hours to chase after trees, our first mission is to pay respect to Nairobi’s oldest tree. It is the Himalayan cypress from the sky-scrapping peaks of the phenomenal Himalaya Mountains stretching across India’s north. Planted in 1907, the same year as the Arboretum’s opening, the 130-foot stratospheric tree could count as the city’s oldest citizen.
Within a minute, the next pretty tree is the Pride of Bolivia from Mexico that lights the sky with eye-popping yellow flowers. When in flower, it is such a spectacle that FONA actually sends a message to its members about the flower shower.
I think we are doing spectacularly well – two tree species from two countries within two minutes of entering the Arboretum – in terms of calories burned, 20. Not bad.
Stepping into the open glade of grass that’s used for fests and working out, the straight trunked Juniper procera stands stoic. It’s also known as the East African pencil cedar – not hard to guess why, for its trunk made wonderful pencils.
The next tree is a handsome equatorial African that’s in Kenya too – Albizia coriaria, a slow growing tree with big red flowers that instead of normal petals has filament-like ones. Sunbirds of many sorts flit around the flowers, relishing the nectar.
The arty benches and table of concrete with a mosaic of chameleons and other creatures tempts us to have a seat. That’s when Matsaert gets all excited.
“Oh wow – that’s Mama Mutere – and I’m working on a tree safari about her.”
l look at her intrigued, as she narrates the story of Mama Mutere.
Mama Mutere must have reached her grand old age of 150 years in Kakamega Forest in western Kenya when she toppled over. That’s what old trees do – like us. Mama Mutere was revered by the local community and her demise caused quite a stir about a decade ago.
Mama Mutere is a Maesopsis eminii, from the central African rainforest. It’s unusual for an African hardwood in that it is a fast-growing, large tree and now popular as a plantation tree and is used for timber in the humid tropics.
We stroll past the iconic African hardwoods – Cape mahogany, podo and the Meru oak – some of the oldest in the Arboretum and enter the forest of figs. I’m taken aback at the many species besides the revered Mugumo tree.
“An arboretum (and a botanical garden) is the plant equivalent of a zoo,” comments Matsaert. “You get to see things that you would never see in your normal environment. In Kenya today, it's not only the exotic trees which are a rarity but some of indigenous trees too, for example the amazing Cape Mahogany.”
We’ve ticked more than 20 species of trees from as many countries and drop in at the FONA office that was once the forester’s house. Stepping into a room, my attention is diverted to paintings of Africa’s flora, by the late Ann Birnie, the force behind FONA. Concerned about the neglected state of the priceless Arboretum, she and like-minded people, under the umbrella of The East African Natural History Society (Nature Kenya) launched FONA in 1993 to make it a people’s park.
This article is dedicated to Ann Birnie.
Check out:
FONA website http://nairobiarboretum.org/ for activities and more. You can jog, walk and work out in the green space. It is medically proven that green spaces are healthy for humans and the planet.
Tree Safaris by Harriet Matsaert
https://www.harrietmatsaert.com/case-studies/educating-and-inspiring
Did you know:
The Great Basin Bristlecone Pine (Pinus Longaeva) is considered the oldest tree in existence, reaching an age of over 5,000 years old. It’s in the US.
Africa’s baobab trees which are the world’s largest succulent trees can reach that age too.
