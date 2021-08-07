An exciting tree-ticking morning in the Nairobi Arboretum

Forest tree in Nairobi Arboretume Photo | Rupi Mangat

By  Rupi Mangat

What you need to know:

  • Nairobi Arboretum has a tree list by FONA with 159 exotic trees from at least 42 countries, representing every continent except the freezing Antarctica
  • In Kenya today, it's not only the exotic trees which are a rarity but some of indigenous trees too

I join Harriet Matsaert and Geraldine Rotich for a walk in the Arboretum. I’m thinking about burning calories in the ‘green gym’ but it turns out to be far more exciting with the two women. Matsaert simply loves trees and does amazing ‘Tree Safari’ clips and Rotich knows almost all the trees in the Arboretum – she is the Friends of Nairobi Arboretum’s education officer.

