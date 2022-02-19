An addiction to gambling almost ruined my business

Jeff Muturi is the Director of Makers Kenya Ltd, a business in the SME sector that deals with the sourcing and supply of cooking gas, packaging and supply of purified drinking. Photo | Pool

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

After I started the business, my biggest money mistakes were the failure to separate business overheads from my personal money needs and usage.

I have not always been an entrepreneur. In fact, I used to believe that entrepreneurship was not my calling. I even had a job at foreign affairs ministry. Unknown to me, business was where I would thrive the most. Although I was in employment, I did not start my business with any capital. Going into a business was a journey of self-realisation. My family was already in business, running a series of small and medium businesses. I shuffled between the family businesses, learning the ropes and along the way, I developed interest.  Because I was not sure if I wanted to fully pursue business, I started off by running one family unit. It did so well that I took it over. Four years later, I have managed to branch out. I now have business branches in Athi River, Muthaiga, Embakasi, Rongai, and Umoja.

