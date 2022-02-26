Amazing food at a kibanda in Watamu

I had no idea about the existence of a Dr. Foods Restaurant in Watamu, and we ended up there purely by chance. It started with a Malindi-based rapper called Dennis, who goes by Mbuyu wa Tabaka. He was visiting his friend, the owner of the Airbnb where we were staying in, and we started chatting about his music. He ended up inviting us to his brother Lemmy’s house that very afternoon, telling us that he was a really good cook and had a spot next to the busy Gede bus stop.





The next day we hopped on boda bodas and wound up at Lemmy’s spot. It’s a slightly run down kibanda at the back of his house and I must admit that I was initially skeptical. People in the area know him as ‘Ritsai’, which he told me means ‘mchawi mkubwa wa chakula’. Dr Foods used to be really popular, he tells me, but his business was hit by some tough economic times and he closed shop and went to work in Homa Bay. By the time of our visit, we were his very first guests, and plans to reopen this February were underway.





The food was brought to the table in the same way you would serve dinner at home with your family. There was a huge Ugali on a sinia, greens on another plate, white snapper and prawns. I was in awe at first bite, and everything tasted 50 times better than it even looked. The greens were a mixture of mchicha and okra, and when I asked him about the recipe, was surprised to find out that it was simply boiled and salted. It was divine. The prawns were fresh and pan fried, and the white snapper was deep fried to a crisp. There was even some chilli sauce in an old water bottle, a mixture of fermented mnazi and pili pili, and boy does that combo just work. It’s actually one of the best meals I’ve had in a while, and at only 300 a plate. We even had maembe dodo for dessert.





Here’s the verdict: I wasn’t thrilled about the setting, but I’m also not exactly in the target market to be a regular. It’s a cool spot, but words like ambiance should not even be used here. The food? I’ll give that a solid 9/10 as Lemmy achieves his goal of making simple delicious food at really affordable prices.





Contact them at 0729 697 650

For feedback to the editor write to [email protected]