Amazing food at a kibanda in Watamu

Prawns, snapper, ugali and greens at Dr Foods, Gede, Watamu. Photo | Pool

By  Wendy Watta

What you need to know:

I was in awe at first bite, and everything tasted 50 times better than it even looked. The greens were a mixture of mchicha and okra, and when I asked him about the recipe, was surprised to find out that it was simply boiled and salted.

I had no idea about the existence of a Dr. Foods Restaurant in Watamu, and we ended up there purely by chance. It started with a Malindi-based rapper called Dennis, who goes by Mbuyu wa Tabaka. He was visiting his friend, the owner of the Airbnb where we were staying in, and we started chatting about his music. He ended up inviting us to his brother Lemmy’s house that very afternoon, telling us that he was a really good cook and had a spot next to the busy Gede bus stop. 

