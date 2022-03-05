Against the odds: How one teacher kept girls in school despite the pandemic hiatus

Dorcas Oyugi, 66, the principal of WISER Girls Secondary School located in Muhuru Bay, Migori County, a school that supports under privileged girls

By  Josaya Wasonga

When the country sunk into panic mode in March, 2020 and schools closed due to Covid-19, one career teacher swung into action and crafted counter-measures that redeemed their students' hopes and retained jobs. This is the story of Dorcas Oyugi, 66, the principal of WISER Girls Secondary School located in Muhuru Bay, Migori County, a school that supports under privileged girls 

Some people get into the teaching profession because of perks. Others do it because it's a passion. Dorcas Oyugi, 66, falls into the latter category. She is currently the principal of WISER Girls Secondary School located in Muhuru Bay, Migori County, a school that supports under privileged girls with education. 

