Name: Teddy Eugene Otieno, journalist, voice over artist and MC

Book club: African Voice Book Club

Book Reading: Half a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Mindset by Carol Dweck

Books are like my silent counsellors on life. I get excited at the mere sight of them, yearning to know the lessons that abound inside. A book introduces you to a world of possibilities and grows your inner self. At the supermarket, I always check the book section before picking utilities.

Our book club is guided by the quest to discover and explore the discourse of literature and how it plays out in our day to day lives. This ranges from topics around African traditional setting to the changes brought about by modernity. We do not just read, we dig deep through rigorous investigation. We interrogate the use of figures of speech, themes, motivations behind characters in the text, question their protagonist or antagonist nature and in the end we always ask ourselves, what was the author’s intention? What is our conclusion?