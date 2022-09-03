Advice! I earn Sh56,000 but my expenses are almost 80k, and I survive on loans

My name is Esther. I am a personal assistant and a single mother of three, one who is in school in class seven.

I earn Sh56,000 net salary.

Here is my budget: rent Sh15,000, house help Sh6,000, water Sh1,500, electricity Sh2,000, transport Sh5,000, entertainment Sh3,000, shopping Sh10,000, school fees per month for my school going child Sh12,000.

I have a bank loan that deducts Sh25,000 per month which is expected to be cleared in three months. My expenses are too much.

When the bank deducts at the end of the month, I top up the loan again to run for another three months. This has been the cycle. Sometimes I borrow money from friends and family.

I am just really tired of always paying this loan. My second born is to begin school in January 2023 but I am not sure if I will be able to pay for his fees. Please help.

Chacha Nyaigoti Bichang’a, a financial coach at Chachanomics Consulting Firm and the author of Mastering Your Money

Your net salary is Sh56,000. Your total expenditure is Sh79,500. This leaves you with a monthly budgetary deficit of Sh23,500. Without the bank top up loan of Sh25,000, your total expenditure is Sh54,500. You need to do an audit as follows:

i) Rent: You are spending Sh15,000 which is 26 percent of your net and 11percent more than the recommended average of 15 percent. Relocate to a more affordable house within the vicinity or nearby estate where you can pay rent of around Sh8,000 and save Sh7,000 in the short term.

ii). Shopping: Your shopping consumes 18 percent of your net. Ideally, you’d need to cut it down to around Sh7,000 (13 percent) and save Sh3,000. Since this may not be possible with the current rate of inflation, you need to find a way to get the deficit monthly. For example, cutting on your potential minor at-work expenses such as brunches and coffee by Sh100 will give you Sh3,000 every thirty days. In your personal assistant line, you might also come across some extra money from your interactions. Consider also providing your services as an online virtual assistant.

iii)Entertainment: Cut this expense off and save Sh3,000.

iv). School fees: You are paying Sh12,000 (which totals to Sh36,000 per term and Sh108,000 per year). This is too expensive and unaffordable considering your precarious financial position. Transfer your child to an affordable private or public primary school where you can pay not more than Sh6,000 per month and save Sh6,000.

You will remain with a disposable sum of Sh19,000. This amount can be used to offset part of your budgetary deficit of Sh23,500 and remain with a balance of Sh4,500.

Consult your family and have them lend you this extra money without interest. In three months, you will be able to completely clear the bank loan. In the fourth month, you will pay off the Sh13,500 owed to your relatives to be completely debt free.

This will leave you with surplus cash flow of Sh25,000 plus disposable income of Sh19,000 obtained from reducing your expenses. Save Sh15,000 in a Sacco that will earn you dividends and make you eligible for potential personal development or investment.

Channel about Sh10,000 towards an interest-earning emergency saving account to cushion you against any unforeseen eventualities. Consider taking an education policy for your children out of the balance of Sh19,000. You can use Sh5,000 for this. This will ease the burden of school fees.

You might also save another Sh5,000 in a money market fund as January school fees for your child. With the remaining Sh9,000, scan your environment and find out potential business opportunities for earning extra income, for sale during your free time. This will give you an extra income stream and ease pressure on your primary salary.



