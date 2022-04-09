Adventure and kite surfing at Che Shale in Malindi

When it comes to Kenya’s coastline, nothing beats the north coast for me, and I’m always finding excuses to catch a flight or hop on an overnight bus at every chance I get, to go check out a new property, beach or get immersed in an adventure.

I had first visited Che Shale a few years back for lunch, having had that they had a crab farm. My mouth still waters when I think of my very first bite of the crab samosas we had, and I can almost still taste the tenderness and freshness of the meat and the zing of the spices.

Some places, though, have a knack for lingering somewhere at the back of your mind until you scratch that itch by returning to visit, and so Saturday morning found me barefoot, changed into beach shorts, sipping fresh passion juice and idly swinging on a hammock tied on the front entrance of our deluxe banda, with not a care in the world.

Che Shale hotel is a simple, stylish and secluded beach hotel just north of Malindi and about 25 minutes from the town centre. There’s a stretch of beach you have to drive through to get there, and the hotel offers airport pickups via land rover. Being adventurers, we hopped on boda bodas, just as we had done on our first visit, and got there in one piece. Just be warned that the riders in town will quote up to Sh1,000 to get you there, when it really shouldn’t cost more than Sh200.

The plan was simple. Laze about on the beach. Pack some drinks for a sunset dhow cruise. Learn how to kitesurf. Feast myself into a food coma on the fresh seafood they had on their menu. And take a nap on that hammock when it got really hot in the afternoon. Our banda was really cool, too; stylish and sustainably made using locally available materials. The roof and walls were thatched with makuti, and I suppose the floors and wooden beams were mango, cedar or mangrove, as is ubiquitous in construction at the coast. So there was the hammock, a large outdoor wooden deck with sofas and oversized cushions where we played cards and lazed about in the mornings, a spacious room with a double bed, a toilet and a shower. We left the window openings unbarred the entirety of our stay for the winds to do the cooling, and the overall space was rustic and laid-back. The boutique hotel has only five bandas, each named after fish in Swahili.

I was up early on the first morning to catch the sun rising over the sea. The beach here is unique as it is quite literally golden, not just because of the sun’s rays reflecting off it, but also because it glistens with specs of micah, aka fool’s gold. The owner’s friendly dogs swung by to say hello as I was tucking into breakfast, a filling spread of fruit salad and a full English.

The owner, Justin Aniere, who runs Che Shale with his wife Gussy, is said to have pioneered kitesurfing in East Africa. He is apparently the first person who flew a kite and hopped on a board, and word spread like bush fire. The conditions at Che Shale are just perfect for that making it a go-to draw for kite surfers worldwide, and they have a Kitesurf school with all the equipment you need. Whether you’re a beginner like myself or a seasoned pro, the sport is indeed thrilling.

I found that while it is not hard to learn, it is quite technical to master. The kite’s motion is more nuanced than just being blown about by the wind; it uses the four forces of lift, drag, weight, and thrust. So it doesn’t flow with the wind, but through it, just like a plane does. Ultimately, having flopped a couple of times (balancing and getting on the board while maneuvering the kite is no mean feat!). My takeaway was that you need a couple of lessons with an instructor, but you should at least know how to swim. It is fun nonetheless, and as a lover of water and adventure, I’m seriously considering whether I should take lessons at Che Shale.

On our last evening, a local boat captain picked us up on a traditional wooden dhow, and his assistant for the day was his teenage son. He was such an animated storyteller, who regaled us with tales of his escapades at sea. Then when we got to a spot he approved of, swimsuits were quickly changed into and we dove into the sea one by one, and the next hour was spent splashing about like happy little mermaids, competing to see who could free dive the furthest before coming up gasping for air.

Next time you’re in Malindi, stop by for lunch, which can be anything from a grilled mixed seafood platter or crab and coconut soup to fresh pasta. Like us, you can also simply spend the weekend getting lost in everything this little slice of paradise has to offer.

