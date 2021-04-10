Adopting a cat helped beat my pandemic blues and founded a new business

New Content Item (1)

Fleopatra home fragrance Founder Florence Kamaitha showing some of her products at her home in Nairobi on April 8, 2021. Photo | Lucy Wanjiru

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • Florence Kamaitha, in her 30's, is an author and entrepreneur
  • As Covid-19 rendered her jobless, she launched FleoPatra, a home fragrances business, as she sought a solution that would keep the cat odour out


"In May last year, I decided to foster a kitten from Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSCPA). With the directives that had been put in place in the fight against the coronavirus such as cessation of movements and curfew, they were overwhelmed with the number of animals especially cats that needed care and a home. 

Related

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME How Covid-19 has triggered the dawn of sexless marriages

  2. PRIME How to pay off your debt fast: Your DIY guide

  3. Metha ya Kagoni: I have had to deal with fake people on my YouTube channel

  4. Adopting a cat helped beat my pandemic blues and founded a new business

  5. Great escapes in the zoned counties despite the pandemic

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.