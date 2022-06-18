Adding weight while your diet is healthy? You may have water retention

You wake up in the morning and look in the mirror – your face is puffy and looks almost swollen. You step onto the scales and lo and behold, you’re a couple of pounds heavier. It takes a whopping 3,500 extra calories to gain a pound of body fat, and you know you’ve been good all week…so where’s this extra weight coming from?! The answer is simple: It’s all water.





About 60 percent of our body weight is made up of water, so it is no wonder that we sometimes feel bloated. Usually, our bodies have the ability to balance their water levels depending on the food that we eat or drink. But at times, this balance can go haywire.





So how can you go about fixing this?





Minimize salt intake. Your body retains water when the salt intake is high, causing bloating and water weight gain. It is therefore ideal for you to cut down on junk foods. Avoiding salty French fries, burgers, pizza and other foods containing “hidden” salt, as well as some types of salad dressings, cereals, and canned soups would be a good start. These foods have a very high salt content and the fluid released will remain in the body till the kidneys have a chance to excrete it (about 24 hours). Get into the habit of reading labels before buying food off the shelves. Also, watch out for "MSG" or "hydrolyzed vegetable protein”.





For those of you who are dieting and maybe eating a lot of celery, bear in mind that it contains a higher level of sodium than any other vegetable. Munch on beta-carotene-rich carrot sticks instead.





Drink more water. Though it sounds counter-intuitive, a well-hydrated body is less likely to retain water. Here’s how it works: when the body gets less water than it requires, it perceives this as a threat to survival and begins to hold onto every drop. By drinking enough, your body won’t hold on to more than it needs. Aim to drink a good 2.5 litres of water a day. Try making your water taste better by adding cut-up lemon, apple, mint, or cucumber, or mix it with a tiny splash of squash or juice.





In case you need encouragement, water is also a natural appetite suppressant and helps the body metabolise stored fat. Studies have shown that a decrease in water intake will cause fat deposits to increase, while an increase in water intake can actually reduce fat deposits.









For feedback to the editor email [email protected]













