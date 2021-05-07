Actress Carey Pricillah: Some Akorino still consider me a lost sheep but I am content with the few who believe in me

The feeling of being the newest celebrity mother in town is overwhelming, the joy of this new journey, the responsibility and selflessness. It’s beautiful but challenging .



I realised I was going to be a mother when I was nine weeks pregnant. I wanted a baby so badly. I used to speak about it all the time but I wasn’t quite prepared when it happened, ha ha!.



I plan to celebrate tomorrow's Mother’s Day with my mother. I will visit her just to appreciate, celebrate and spend some quality time with her. She has been of much help to me in this new journey of motherhood.



The most scary part of being a mother is the thought of how I will raise a child who will be God-fearing in today’s world.



Two song that all mothers should listen to is “Blessing” by Cody Carnes, and songs by Elevation Worship. The messages they carry are so uplifting.



For a book I would recommend, What to Expect the First Year by Heidi Murkoff and Sharon Mazel.



What I do wish most for my son is that he lives according to God’s word and always trust himself.



One misconception people have about my Akorino faith is that members of our denomination are primitive. There are times I have been denied acting roles because of this perception.



My strict Akorino faith has affected my craft in some way. It hasn't been a smooth ride for me building this brand. Some Akorino still consider me a lost sheep. But you have to make your brand stand out always. I’m content with the few who believe in me.



Running a beauty Parlour isn’t as easy as it seems. You’ve got to understand the rules of the game. It has taken me years to get where I am.



One experience with a stubborn client I will never forget is when a bride and her bridal party had a very bad hangover on the D-day. Speak of eye bags. I was doing the makeup when they decided to ‘kutoa lock’, in the pretext of trying to get over the hangover. The makeup session was messy and catastrophic.



Something really impulsive I ever did was jump off the waterfall. I still can’t believe I did that, sounds scary.



A store I do shop the most is online shop Sephora. One product that runs out quickly in my house is butter. Ooh! My! I love butter.



My weird quirk is my laughter. The burst volume increases rapidly

Ice cream is my biggest addiction.



Singer Nadia Mukami and I are super tight but one thing that annoys me about her is her habitual tendency of lecturing me like she is my mother. But on the other hand, I love her to bits because of her aggression. Girl is such a go-getter, she won’t stop until she gets what she wants.



A compliment I receive most of the time is about my smile. Many have told me I wear a beautiful smile.