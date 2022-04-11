Actress Angel Wainaina: ‘I would love to date Jalang’o

Angel Wanjiku Wainaina describes herself as a certified filmmaker, a content creator, and an actress.

1. When I say I am a certified filmmaker; I mean just that. I hold a bachelor's degree in film and media studies.

2. I am yet to produce any film, but I have worked on several skits.

3. I was part of the cast on the Showmax series Crime and Justice Season One. That's the most exciting and best experience I've had while shooting for a project. I have also made an appearance in the teen drama PAA, Born to Fly from the SKY film.

4. I have been cast in intimate roles a couple of times and I always find it to be a little bit awkward especially if my cast partner is in a relationship. Also, the fact that I'm in a relationship makes such roles a little bit uncomfortable because sometimes things may be taken out of context.

5. With such roles and many others sometimes things happen. I mean, the film industry is full of so many great amazing people. Sometimes when you meet on set, there are some bonds that develop and grow stronger even after the project is completed.

6. I should also point this out, I have, never ever fallen in love with a cast member. For me, there has never been a Mr. and Mrs. Smith situation; however, there has been a Jada Pinkett entanglement situation at one point though haha!

7. The craziest thing I have done while on set is refusing to continue with the shoot until my mirror was found. Petty right? I cannot just do anything without my mirror. It's always on my hand even as we speak.

8. I like a guy who asks me out with flowers. I love flowers. It could be tulips or roses. I appreciate it, even more, when he shows up with not only flowers but also a bar of chocolate. How would I turn down a date from such a gentlemanly move?

9. The last time I took a guy out for a date was on Valentine’s, but the most memorable date has to be in December of 2021. It was very special for me, I had worked so hard so when I received my first paycheck, I took the son of Pharaoh out. We had to celebrate the milestone.

10. I don’t think I have ever had a worst date. I always strive to enjoy my dates. Positive vibes all around man.

11. One stereotype I harbour about men is that they are all well loaded and by that, I mean deep pockets lol!

12. If I were to date a Kenya celebrity, then it would be Jalas (Jalang’o). I find him very relatable. He is someone who will show you the steps to take for you to be somewhere in life. Besides, as a woman, I would want to be with a visionary man and he clearly serves that on a daily basis.