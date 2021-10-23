A walk down memory lane: A taste of 1996 pizza

By  MARYANNE OWITI

I had pizza for the first time in 1996, from Chicago Pizza on the first floor of Sarit Centre where Haria’s Outfitters now stands. I remember it vividly because every pizza I’ve had after that has been compared to that Meatlovers Supreme slice still embedded in my taste buds twenty-five years later. It’s like your first kiss. It doesn’t matter how many you’ve had after, the first always stays with you. So, I was giddy with excitement to learn that there is once again a Chicago Pizza in Sarit Centre, this time in the second-floor food court. 

