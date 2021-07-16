A town lit up by the ‘Church of the torch’

Travelling does not always involve going a thousand miles away from your home. A few minutes’ drive to the next town or city could be just as satisfying. I explored Kikuyu town, which is a municipality in Kiambu County and one of the few towns named after its majority ethnic group. In the colonial days, it was known as Fort Smith, and there’s a whole history surrounding that name.

Kikuyu town is only 20 minutes from Nairobi CBD and is accessible either through the Southern bypass or Waiyaki Way. It boasts of historical masterpieces including the oldest church in Thogoto PCEA Church of the Torch, The Ondiri Swamp, and the caves made by the Indian coolies during the construction of the Uganda-Nairobi railway in late 80s. Here are the top places to visit.

CHURCH OF THE TORCH

This church was built back in 1909 out of need of a bigger space for the growing Christian converts in the region, thanks to the Scotland Missionaries. Now still standing with little to no renovations, the building sits on well-manicured lawns and competes with the modern day architectural designs just fine. There is a lot to marvel in this ancient structure. You will be transported back to the early 1900s when the church was new and the faithful began streaming into it on chilly Sunday mornings. Oh, it must have been glorious!

ONDIRI SWAMP

This wetland, sitting 2,200 metres above sea level, is under rehabilitation by the Friends of Ondiri, a grass root community that took it upon themselves to save it from wanton dumping of waste by locals and companies. Their efforts seem to be bearing fruit. When I got there, I saw an influx of both the young and old enjoying its beauty. I passed a couple taking selfies as I made my way to the bridge to get a higher view of the magnificent swamp. Here, the ground sways on your steps, but it is impossible to sink. If you have time, you can make your way up to the offices and get to know how to reduce your carbon footprint by planting a tree.

902 STREET ART HUB

As an art lover, I had to pass by the famous art hub in the town. The street Art Hub is curated by Wangai and Wanjuhi Advocates, and the pair’s intention is to offer artists a space to do their work and market it. They also offer the creatives legal advice on intellectual law. One of the artists, Edwin Kamau, who goes by the stage name Zitu, informed me with a shy smile that they host open mic sessions on Fridays, and used to have art classes too before the onset of the pandemic. My eyes darted to the few art pieces on the wall, and one beautiful caught my eye.

CRAVE KITCHEN

One of the must-visit places in Kikuyu is the Crave kitchen, a rustic cooking area with an artsy interior that offers affordable meals, free Wi-Fi and co-working spaces to its clients. I found a spot outside despite the cold just to appreciate the beauty of nature and art fused together. I drank my ‘shroom and nduma soup paired with toasted crispy bread and I thoroughly enjoyed it!