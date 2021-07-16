A town lit up by the ‘Church of the torch’

Photo credit: Pool

By  Kemzy Kemzy

What you need to know:

  • To unwind in the frigid evening, I went to Levilla Gardens where 254 Brewing Co. is located.


  • This local but fancy brewery is to be found five minutes from the heart of the town, and they do brew their own craft beer.

Travelling does not always involve going a thousand miles away from your home. A few minutes’ drive to the next town or city could be just as satisfying. I explored Kikuyu town, which is a municipality in Kiambu County and one of the few towns named after its majority ethnic group. In the colonial days, it was known as Fort Smith, and there’s a whole history surrounding that name.

