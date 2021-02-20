A taste of Lagos in Nairobi

Egusi soup. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  MARYANNE OWITI

What you need to know:

Summary:

  • The one I had at Kitchenette has leaf vegetables, tripe, and shellfish
  • The tripe dominates the smell of the dish while shellfish dominates its taste

Kitchenette Bistro and Café

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.