Kitchenette Bistro and Café





Nestled in the residential neighborhood of Muthangari, on Kanjata Road, Kitchenette Bistro and Café offers its customers a taste of Lagos in Nairobi. This is a place where you can bring the family. In fact, everything about Kitchenette seems to be designed with the family in mind - from the seating arrangements (an average of six seats per table), to the portion sizes and the pricing.

The private rooms are equipped with a television screen to watch your favourite Nollywood productions, just like you would if you were at home. The outside seating arrangement has thatched roofed gazebos spaced out across a well-kept garden. Some gazebos have television screens but all are equipped with speakers to enjoy the music.

The service is really very good. The wait staff are friendly and acknowledge you as soon as you arrive. They are also well versed with the menu, offering suggestions on which swallows go well with what mains. The management is Nigerian and on hand to answer any questions about the food.

Now to the food. I order Jollof, which online reviews rave about, goat meat and Egusi soup because of that Yemi Alade song.

Egusi soup is either something you love or something you hate. There can be no in between. Egusi is a protein rich seed mixed with leaf vegetables and meat to make Egusi soup. There are different variations of Egusi. The one I had at Kitchenette has leaf vegetables, tripe, and shellfish. The tripe dominates the smell of the dish while shellfish dominates its taste. Unfortunately, I fall under the category of ‘do not love’ because I do not like matumbo.

The fried goat was nice. When they bring out the basin and jug to wash your hands you know it’s going to be a proper African chow down. While it was not fall-of-the -bone, the goat was tender and seasoned perfectly with salt.