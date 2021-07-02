A Swahili song for my Kenyan fam

Photo credit: Pool

By  Thomas Matiko

Shauna McKenzie, known by her stage name Etana, is the first woman to be nominated for a Grammy Award-Reggae Category in the last two decades. Last Friday she released her eighth studio album, Pamoja, a masterpiece collection of 16 records which includes three collabos with Kenyan singers.

