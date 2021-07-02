A Swahili song for my Kenyan fam

Shauna McKenzie, known by her stage name Etana, is the first woman to be nominated for a Grammy Award-Reggae Category in the last two decades. Last Friday she released her eighth studio album, Pamoja, a masterpiece collection of 16 records which includes three collabos with Kenyan singers.

I am not sure I will do another album after Pamoja. This is the one project in which I have done the most collabos. It is also the first time I sang in Kiswahili.

I quit nursing school to pursue music but I went back and I am now about to finish my studies.

My first show in Africa was in The Gambia. It was magical. I remember so many people crying in awe when the show was over.

Some of the Kiswahili words I learnt during my past visits to Kenya include Jambo, Asante Sana, Sawa and Kubwa.

My children are talented and very intelligent, but I do not know if any of them will follow in my footsteps. Whichever way they choose, I will guide and support them.

Of the countries I have visited around the world performing, I would not rank Kenya anywhere. Kenya is like home.

Since the pandemic, I have been mostly in the US. Before that, I used to split my time between the US and Jamaica.

How do I travel? First class all the time.

Lipstick or lip-gloss? For me it depends on the mood and occasion.

In my handbag right now is a Prada mini bag (smiles).



Here is my little haiki poem about love:

Love for the world and people sounds peaceful and joyful.

Love for my man sounds like the heights of ecstasy and slow blowing ocean breeze.

Love for my children sounds like a heavenly song, with children’s laughter in the background.

The most precious thing in my wardrobe is a picture of my family and my mother.

It takes me so long to decide what to wear. It depends on my mood.

The best bargain I ever got was a dope alarm system for a fraction of the price.