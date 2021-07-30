A safe haven for injured raptors

Photo credit: Pool

By  Rupi Mangat

What you need to know:

  • In company of the boisterous Ruppell’s is the stately Lappet-Faced Vulture called Horace. In the wild, his kind eat the tough bits – sinews, tendons and bone.


  • In the hierarchy of vultures, the smaller species follow the smallest like the Egyptian Vulture at the tail end, the larger dominating the kill.


  • Horace is the one who maintains discipline in the area when Edgar gets too hyper.

On the shores of Lake Naivasha at Kilimandege Sanctuary, Hill of Birds in Kiswahili, is a raptor’s haven where injured birds of prey are given a second chance at life. Shiv Kapila, the 35-year-old co-founder of The Kenya Bird of Prey Trust introduces us to some of the birds who he calls by name – Yusef, Horace, and Cassie. The raptors eye us suspiciously, but because we are with Kapila, they are calm.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.