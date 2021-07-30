A safe haven for injured raptors

On the shores of Lake Naivasha at Kilimandege Sanctuary, Hill of Birds in Kiswahili, is a raptor’s haven where injured birds of prey are given a second chance at life. Shiv Kapila, the 35-year-old co-founder of The Kenya Bird of Prey Trust introduces us to some of the birds who he calls by name – Yusef, Horace, and Cassie. The raptors eye us suspiciously, but because we are with Kapila, they are calm.

In the inner sanctum of the Naivasha Raptor Centre there are vultures, eagles, owls and, well, the Marabou and European storks that aren’t raptors but are injured so badly that they’ll never fly again. The European stork flew its last flight in 2014, between Germany and Kenya, only to get hit by a matatu. Luckily, he was rescued. Others have had wings broken in car collisions, electrocuted by power lines or poisoned. Only a few get rescued.

The vultures in this enclosure are the Ruppell’s, easy to identify because of their scaly feathers and ivory-coloured bills.

Edgar, the youngest, is the most boisterous and is a naughty two-year-old. He’s an attention-seeker, hopping on Kapila’s gloved hand, fluttering his massive wings spanning eight-feet, one badly dislocated. He allows me to stroke his enormous beak because his buddy, the human, is with me.

His species is classed as ‘critically endangered,’ a step away from being listed ‘extinct in the wild.’Ironic because the cliffs of Hell’s Gate National Park, a few minutes’ flight away for a bird like him, are the only roosting and nesting sites of the Ruppell’s Vulture in a protected area in Kenya. That may be history as the park now has geothermal plants, power lines and hosts noisy urban fests and rallies that may drive the vultures away.

“Vultures are gregarious and love company,” continues Kapila, who unlike anyone in his clan of lawyers, chose to become a conservationist. Vultures are also the clean-up crew who eat the dead animals that would otherwise rot and become host to disease-causing germs like anthrax and rabbies, besides causing a stink.

In company of the boisterous Ruppell’s is the stately Lappet-Faced Vulture called Horace. In the wild, his kind eat the tough bits – sinews, tendons and bone. In the hierarchy of vultures, the smaller species follow the smallest like the Egyptian Vulture at the tail end, the larger dominating the kill. Horace is the one who maintains discipline in the area when Edgar gets too hyper.

“The vultures hate it when their furniture is moved around,” continues Kapila. The enclosures are specially designed so that snakes and other predators cannot enter. They are fastidiously cleaned, and spacious to allow the birds enough space to move around. The ‘furniture’ is the moveable perches such as sturdy logs that are regularly shifted around for the raptors to change their routine.

Next door, we meet a White-backed Vulture and Hooded Vulture – both also labelled ‘CE’, followed by the Fish Eagles and a Black Sparrowhawk. The Spotted Eagle Owls are with eggs that will hopefully hatch the next generation.

Stopping by another bird named Phil, the comical Verreaux’s eagle owl tries to rip off Kapila’s glove from his hand. Phil fell out of his nest when still a chick, broke his wing and was brought to the centre by a Good Samaritan. He has been hand-fed and nursed back to health, so he thinks he is a human! It is called an imprint, a trait that wild animals brought up by humans often exhibit.

“This captive group of birds are ambassadors for their kind, educating people about their value,” continues Kapila. “People and school children change their perception of these birds once they come here and see them up close,” states Kapila.

And that’s what is at the core of KBoPT’s message, for people to become more tolerant and appreciative of raptors.