A place to indulge in decadent desserts and no-bake cakes 

One frustrating thing about going vegan is that you will often find yourself with limited options when eating out. This is a nyama choma nation, and your only safe options may be fried potatoes and salads. Honey & Dough is changing that. They offer ‘a gourmet experience using fresh and highly nutritious ingredients, with the latest culinary techniques to serve exquisite flavours while being mindful of health and wellness.’ Their menu offers 27 vegan meals from three different continents.

A medley of green, pink, and white greets customers in the mixed décor of marble, leather, and plants. There’s indoor and outdoor seating in mixed arrangements of table settings, counter tops, open booth style, and something of a gazebo.

The ambience leaves a good impression, the kind of place you and your friends can enjoy a bit of day drinking and some night drinking as well.

The menu has helpful notations which indicate which dishes are gluten free, vegan, or contain nuts. When I first visited the restaurant, I ordered tofu bao bun, falafel wrap, thai buddha bowl and the no-bake chocolate cake. My companion ordered wings, steak, and pulled pork bao bun. The vegan menu was, punch for punch, better than the non-vegan one.

While the seasoning in the bao bun isn’t incorporated well into the dish, the peanut sauce on the Tofu bao bun was a beautiful note in a harmonious melody. There wasn’t a texture issue with the tofu like you find in most meat substitutes, and the bao bun was so soft and fluffy. The steak is overdone and chewy, saved only by the caramelised onions, while the thai tofu buddha bowl is a revelation. The quinoa is sweet and savoury, and the tofu chunks are soft and crispy. The falafel, however, lets the vegan menu down. It is bland and mushy, but the tangy tahini and the wings are sneakingly good!

Now let’s talk dessert. The no-bake chocolate cake, without flour, dairy, or sugar, is light and fluffy and honestly really fun to eat. It doesn’t have the heavy richness that can make chocolate cake hard to finish, but that is not to say it doesn’t deliver on decadence. The dates and almond base adds a new level of sweetness.



