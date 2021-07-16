A place to indulge in decadent desserts and no-bake cakes 

Thai Tofu Bowl, a delicacy to be enjoyed at Honey and Dough restaurant.

Photo credit: Pool

By  MARYANNE OWITI

What you need to know:

  • A medley of green, pink, and white greets customers in the mixed décor of marble, leather, and plants.


  • There’s indoor and outdoor seating in mixed arrangements of table settings, counter tops, open booth style, and something of a gazebo.

One frustrating thing about going vegan is that you will often find yourself with limited options when eating out. This is a nyama choma nation, and your only safe options may be fried potatoes and salads. Honey & Dough is changing that. They offer ‘a gourmet experience using fresh and highly nutritious ingredients, with the latest culinary techniques to serve exquisite flavours while being mindful of health and wellness.’ Their menu offers 27 vegan meals from three different continents.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.