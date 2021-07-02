A painful divorce led me to rediscover my purpose

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • Soon after my husband finished his medicine course, for which I paid part of the school fees, he changed.


  • He got a well-paying job and his character became disturbing. He started drinking, going out and not coming back home, and having multiple partners.


  • The reality bombs dropped hard, blowing up my life into millions of pieces.

After four years with her husband, Jenny Wachira, discovered that he had been having multiple affairs. A gut-wrenching, painful divorce followed later that left her and her two daughters, Camila (19) and Alexa (11) broken.

