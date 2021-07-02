A painful divorce led me to rediscover my purpose

After four years with her husband, Jenny Wachira, discovered that he had been having multiple affairs. A gut-wrenching, painful divorce followed later that left her and her two daughters, Camila (19) and Alexa (11) broken.

Not only did she have to live without the family structure she had relied upon, she also had to face her new identity as a single mother. Her painful experience fueled her passion to start Sadref Africa Organisation, an outfit that offers a safe space for real and authentic conversations for those hurting from separation or divorce. She shares her gripping memoirs.

“Divorce was the most stressful and emotional experiences I have ever undergone. The break up was extremely painful because it represented the loss, not just of the partnership, but also of the dreams and commitments we shared.

I was born and raised in Uasin Gishu County and I’m glad to have been raised by loving parents who were in a happy marriage. My father loved my mother and fully supported our family. I always dreamed of having a husband just like him. My parents introduced me to church at a tender age and since then, faith remains a significant part of my life.

I got married in the year 2000 and enjoyed my first three years of marriage. My husband showered me with love and I woke up every morning ready for all of life’s adventures. Little did I know the worst was about to come.

Soon after my husband finished his medicine course, for which I paid part of the school fees, he changed. He got a well-paying job and his character became disturbing. He started drinking, going out and not coming back home, and having multiple partners. The reality bombs dropped hard, blowing up my life into millions of pieces.

Whenever I caught him cheating and confronted him, he would tell me that he didn’t want me anymore. I struggled to keep him by playing my roles as a wife, but the results were discouraging. The more I chased him, the more I hurt myself. I was well aware of the women she had babies with, and this traumatised me. I wondered how such a beautiful marriage could end in pain and turmoil. These experiences affected my self-worth and it took time before I fully understood that I deserved better.

Despite all the red flags, I stayed because I loved my husband and could not fathom raising my daughters without a father. My husband then turned violent and I remember losing my pregnancy at week 36. I was so devastated and helpless and questions lingered in my mind as to why I was unable to have a beautiful marriage like the one I saw my mother enjoying. The environment was toxic, and I remember I was once locked out of the house with my children and had to spend the night in the cold.

Several times, my husband left and carried all electronics, only to come back after a few weeks. Despite my attempts to save my marriage by being a virtuous wife, it was clear that I was the only one trying. After years of living in denial, the truth of my failing marriage rose to the surface, shattering my world.

The future I had envisioned with my husband and daughters was over. The reality that my life as a wife was over sunk and I had to face the new me in the mirror every day. I felt hollow, depleted and even disgusted. I thought something was wrong with me which made my husband forsake me for other women. For two years I was not able to concentrate on my business of supplying goods. I was grieving and the court process took six years.

I am so grateful that I got support from the divorce care programme, which operates in my home church. I found love and acceptance and I was reminded that life was precious despite my pain. I started rebuilding and my perspective on life changed.

While in my abusive marriage, I thought I was happy, but after my journey of self-discovery, I realised that I had been moulded into someone else. I strived to make my husband happy at my own expense. When my husband started changing, I started doubting my worth and could no longer focus on my dreams.

I sought a new beginning and cleaned up the negative thoughts that had affected my self-esteem. I was so ready to heal and move on. The more I interacted with people who had gone through similar experiences, the more my true self began to shine. Although painful and messy, I was on a divine mission, searching for my purpose which had been shattered by my experiences. Gradually, my painful scars began to heal.

In 2020, I found my passion: Sharing my story and helping those who are hurting from divorce. It is at this point that I established Sadref Africa. Through partnership with counselling organisations, we offer psychosocial support, health and safety to our members. Through our website, www.sadref.com, we empower people to work and solve their problems through sharing personal experiences, and help those going through the divorce process. So far, Sadref has supported more than 300 people, and we hope to touch more lives.