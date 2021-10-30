A kilo of Sh1,000 of Ghanaian Shea butter was enough to start my business

Chrystal Kizito is the founder and director of Botanique Naturelle, a wellness business that provides natural solutions for skin, hair, female wellness and chronic illnesses. Photo | Pool



By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Chrystal Kizito is the founder and director of Botanique Naturelle, a wellness business that provides natural solutions for skin, hair and chronic illnesses

I started this business in February 2017. I had Sh1,000 which I used to buy a kilogram of unprocessed Ghanaian Shea butter. I processed this and sold it at Sh2,300, making a profit of Sh1,300. I bought another kilogram and repeated the same process. The one kilogram I used to buy turned into two kilos. Four years down the line, I now buy over 50 kilos. This year, I was nominated on the just concluded Pulse Awards for the category of Business Influencer of the year 2021. Although I did not emerge a winner, the nomination was a validation that I am on the right track.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.