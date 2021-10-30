A kilo of Sh1,000 of Ghanaian Shea butter was enough to start my business

I started this business in February 2017. I had Sh1,000 which I used to buy a kilogram of unprocessed Ghanaian Shea butter. I processed this and sold it at Sh2,300, making a profit of Sh1,300. I bought another kilogram and repeated the same process. The one kilogram I used to buy turned into two kilos. Four years down the line, I now buy over 50 kilos. This year, I was nominated on the just concluded Pulse Awards for the category of Business Influencer of the year 2021. Although I did not emerge a winner, the nomination was a validation that I am on the right track.

I was not consistent when I started. It took me three and a half years to break even. My struggles were mainly because the market was not ready to embrace a beginner. At the time, I only had an online shop. This made it even harder for prospective customers to trust me. I also realised that in Kenya, most people would rather import wellness products than support local or African products. This has made it very difficult for startups to compete with the already established brands which specialise in importations.





I had garnered some experience in skin care before I started this business. I was a store manager at an international skin care company that operates locally. Looking back, I can say it is important to gain some knowledge from employment on how businesses operate and how products and sales are run before venturing out on your own. The experience will come in handy.





I assumed that I could use my business money for personal use when I started. This eventually left me without stock. I had to learn the hard way the importance of separating my business account and personal account. This meant that I needed to be financially disciplined, get a salary and limit my expenses.





My business Till Number is synchronised with my bank account. I have found this to be super effective, as it captures every transaction that comes in. It has also made it easy to pay employees and suppliers. Previously I saved money in my house which meant that I could access it anytime. Impulse buying always knocked at my door.





When given an opportunity to choose between money and business ideas, I will go for the latter. Money will hardly give you ideas, but ideas will make you money. Over the time that I have been in business, I have learned that it is important to dare to dream big. If I could start all over again, I would stop second guessing myself, or seeking validation from outside sources, and believe in the beauty of my dreams.