A fancy experience at Amboseli National Park

Elephants crossing over from the park to the conservancy. Photo | Pool

By  Kemzy Kemzy

What you need to know:

Everything looked different. From the missing bright yellow notice boards that have now been replaced by green ones, to the new “mini-market” stalls selling traditional Maasai accessories and to a very seamless check in process

Have you ever re-visited a place and felt like you have never been there before? That’s the feeling I got when I re-visited Amboseli National Park. This time, my friend and I decided to use the shorter route; Nairobi – Emali covering 228kilometres to access the park through the Iremito gate. The road is generally great apart from the rough 18 kilometre murram stretch from the main road. I would highly recommend a four- wheel drive vehicle but if you trust yourself and” know your car” well, you can hack the road with any type.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.