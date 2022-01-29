A fancy experience at Amboseli National Park

Have you ever re-visited a place and felt like you have never been there before? That’s the feeling I got when I re-visited Amboseli National Park. This time, my friend and I decided to use the shorter route; Nairobi – Emali covering 228kilometres to access the park through the Iremito gate. The road is generally great apart from the rough 18 kilometre murram stretch from the main road. I would highly recommend a four- wheel drive vehicle but if you trust yourself and” know your car” well, you can hack the road with any type.

Our stay was at Little Amanya camp which is just five minutes away from the Iremito gate. We quickly checked into our dome-shaped tents with outdoor showers and bathtubs, freshened up, had some late lunch and were ready for an evening game drive. The camp provided us with a community guide to help us navigate the park and discover the circuits.

On arrival at the Iremito gate, everything looked different. From the missing bright yellow notice boards that have now been replaced by green ones, to the new “mini-market” stalls selling traditional Maasai accessories and to a very seamless check in process which I really loved. Our arrival was at around 3:30pm which is a great time to spot the animals when they are crossing over from the park to go the conservancy.

We paid an entry fee of Sh800 per adult and Sh300 for our 5-seater vehicle. The beauty about Amboseli is that you will never miss to spot the wild animals. The only animal not found here is the Rhino. Clearly, no wonder it is one of the only two premium parks in the country: apart from Lake Nakuru National park.

The view of "maji ya kioko" from the observation hill. Photo | Pool

No sooner had we started the game drive than we spotted a heard of over 150 elephants crossing the road accompanied by dozens of zebras and wildebeests. A literal Zebra-crossing! with the backdrop of Mt. Kilimanjaro. At this point I was ready to even go back to the camp because my heart was contented. But, we had to continue our game drive to the observation hill for a sundowner. Along the way we were able to spot lions, giraffes, warthogs, hyenas, different types of antelopes and gazelles, buffaloes and even hippos.

Our community guide -Mr. Sitaya informed us that the park has three water bodies: The seasonal Lake Amboseli, the Kioko swamp famously known as “Maji ya Kioko” and Longinyo Lake which is home to thousands of lesser and great flamingoes. The circuit to the observation hill passes right in the middle of the Longinyo Lake. The observation hill is a safe spot inside the park whereby tourists are allowed to alight from their vehicles and have an unobstructed view of the park and also read a number of informative posters about the history of the park and the animals. They have added extra seats, posters and more structures to make it picnic friendly. It was very breezy but the views were totally worth it and the sunset magically came through.

At the exit we had to present our game drive receipts for them to let us out. What shocked me is that we were informed that we could use the same tickets for another game drive the next day without extra pay as they are valid for 24 hours. This was absolute value for money and we vowed to return the next morning. We headed back to Little Amanya camp for dinner followed by a bonfire session under the stars before retiring to bed.

Early the next morning we woke up to catch the sunrise and have our bush breakfast before checking out to go for another game drive. True to the warden’s word, we were able to use the previous day’s ticket to access the park. This time we decided to explore the park and exit through the Meshanai gate so that we could have a quick trip to Namanga border and cross over to Tanzania for a short stopover in Arusha. To say that the road to Meshanai gate was extremely torturous would be an understatement! Four hours and one puncture later, we were at the Namanga border ready to dive into another great adventure in the land of Samia Suluhu Hassan- the first female president in Tanzania. That’s a story for another day.



For feedback to the editor write to [email protected]























