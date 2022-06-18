A divine experience at The Copper Ivy restaurant

If there is one restaurant I have wanted to visit it is The Copper Ivy. Most of the reviews I have seen online talked about how amazing the place is and I have been looking forward to visiting them. So, when my friend informed me that she was hosting her birthday dinner there, I was more than thrilled! You would have thought it was my birthday.





The Copper Ivy restaurant is located on the ground floor at The Promenade building in Westlands along General Mathenge Drive just a few minutes from the Westgate shopping mall. As I walked into the restaurant, I now understood why the reviews were that good. It is a sight to behold. The interior décor is modern and lavish with a variety of sitting areas to choose from. There is an outdoor terrace, semi-private booths, and the middle section which is more open facing the bar area where we decided to sit. The restaurant boasts of a well-travelled menu that caters to different clientele including those who don’t like garlic and onions.

The restaurant has a different theme for each day of the week. We went there on a Thursday for an evening of Jazz and got to enjoy our meals while being serenaded by the amazing saxophonist and guitarist. Happy hour starts from 4.30pm to 9.30pm and most of the cocktails go for Sh800 for two. I would highly recommend the cranberry sangria punch which has pink gin, sparkling wine, syrup, cranberry juice, and crushed ice which was very potent.

For a table of four, we ordered the T-bone steak served with fried onion rings, mashed potatoes, and sautéed vegetables and the pork chops with French fries and kachumbari. We also ordered the “Romano” fish fillet brushed with lemon garlic herb olive oil coated with oats panko and served with sautéed mushrooms and spinach on the side. To say that the portions were large is an underestimation. The medium-rare T-bone steak was extremely ginormous and enough for two hungry adults. All the meals were fresh, well-flavored and not over-spiced.

The cranberry sangria punch at the Copper Ivy restaurant. Photo | Pool



My overall verdict for the place is an absolute 10/10. The service was impeccable especially, from our waiter Gideon who ensured that our glasses never ran dry, recommended the best sellers, and made sure our dinner experience was seamless. The prices were also really affordable as all the meals we had ranged from Sh1,200 to Sh1,400. Check them out on Instagram to find out their daily offers.





