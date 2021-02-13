A dinner and some more wine is in here

Kilele Nyama Restaurant,

Ibis Styles, Rhapta Rd, Westlands





I recently went to a chef’s table at the rooftop restaurant, Kilele Nyama, and the view of Westlands through large glass windows from up there never disappoints. Chef tables are typically intimate tastings where a chef prepares a special menu for guests to sample, and this time, it was the restaurant’s upcoming menu for Valentine’s Day. Walking in, there was a trail of red and pink rose petals laid out on the floor, and I half expected to find a handsome man on one knee with a tiny black box on the other end, at the very least, but the beautifully laid out table was a welcome sight as well.





First up was a glass of French sparkling wine, and as if he could read my mind, the waiter kept topping up as if on cue. Whenever I go out for dinner, and because I always ensure I’m not driving home, I appreciate it when the waiters are light on their feet with the wine. Dubbed “appetite for love”, first up was an interesting smoked salmon rosette- wrapped around a heart of cream- with a savoury biscuit for the base. I liked the contrast in taste and texture, and this paired well with the wine.





Next up was a cream of tomato and roasted bell pepper soup. For the mains, there were three options: gnocchi, catch of the day- which turned out to be tilapia- and petit filet mignon. I went with the beef, but boy did the tilapia across the table look delicious; why does food always look more tempting when someone else ordered it? The filet mignon came in a mustard sauce served on a bed of mashed potatoes with broccoli. Steak lovers will enjoy this.





For Valentine's weekend, they’ll be serving up candle lit dinners, and packages available include anything from a value dinner deal of Sh3000 per couple to Sh10,000 including bed and breakfast for people who want to spend the night, and even an extravagant VIP dinner experience of Sh12,000 per couple including a bottle of sparkling wine.



