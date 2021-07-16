A daunting search ends with a miracle pregnancy

By  Nancy Waithera

  • When all failed, a friend named Brenda referred us to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where her cousin worked as a nurse.


  • That was in 2018. The doctor took an ultrasound and discovered that I had multiple fibroids in the uterus. He explained that with fibroids, it was hard to conceive and thus a surgery was needed.

Like most newlyweds, Esther Dollar, 30, expected to get pregnant within the first year of marriage. What she did not know is that her values and vows were to be severely tested. She opens up to us about her journey of visiting countless clinics, enduring ridicule, and her onerous journey in search of a baby.

