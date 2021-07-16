A daunting search ends with a miracle pregnancy

Like most newlyweds, Esther Dollar, 30, expected to get pregnant within the first year of marriage. What she did not know is that her values and vows were to be severely tested. She opens up to us about her journey of visiting countless clinics, enduring ridicule, and her onerous journey in search of a baby.

“Have you ever waited patiently for something that doesn’t seem forthcoming? For four years, this was my story. Our long wait started in July 2017, when I married my husband Thomas Agenga. I was a virgin at the time of the marriage. Like any newlywed, we expected to be pregnant shortly after the wedding. Every month, I would get anxious when I got my menses as usual.

I recall how my friends began to ask me ‘chai ya mtoto ni lini? Unangojea nini sasa?' (When are we celebrating the birth of a new baby? What are you waiting for?). Those statements would hurt me deeply as I was desperate to conceive. My getaway answer always was, “You will see the baby when the time comes”. I was frustrated and many questions lingered in my mind. Childlessness is a terrible wilderness that requires a lot of grace to walk through.

While waiting for the miracle, I was bleeding large clots and the situation led me to have low blood count. I went through shame and pain and I recall withdrawing from society because of the bleeding. After the first year of marriage, my husband and I decided to seek medical help. We took several tests, and waiting for clinic dates was always a nightmare. We spent a lot of money and the results were always frustrating. I was told that I either had hormonal imbalance, or one blocked tube. I took a variety of prescribed medications with no success.

When all failed, a friend named Brenda referred us to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where her cousin worked as a nurse. That was in 2018. The doctor took an ultrasound and discovered that I had multiple fibroids in the uterus. He explained that with fibroids, it was hard to conceive and thus a surgery was needed.

Unfortunately, we could not afford it as we were both jobless. We waited for one year while trying to raise the amount needed for the surgery. During this period, I grew sicker and weaker. We had no other option but to fully put our hope for financial provision and total healing in God. I am so grateful for my spiritual parents, Pastor Prince Jasper and Sellar Jay from CCWC Mwiki who truly supported us. I still recall a statement they kept telling us, ‘Delay is not denial and with God nothing is impossible’. Through the help of church and friends, we raised the amount needed for the surgery.

The thought of going under the knife can be frightening, and so many questions ran through my head. I panicked and wondered, “What if something goes wrong? What if I never wake up again?” The procedure was complex not just because of the high number of fibroids, but also because the doctor had to preserve the uterus. He opted for a myomectomy instead of hysterectomy. The doctor planned the surgery in a systematic manner, beginning with improving my haemoglobin levels. The procedure lasted four and a half hours and fibroids of different sizes were removed.

I recovered quickly after the procedure and was discharged after a week. However, I needed intensive care and regular blood transfusion after the surgery. Although I was very apprehensive, I had faith that God would make everything work out. I trusted that I would one day conceive.

Seven months after the surgery, in the year 2020, I fell ill and went to one of the chemists where I bought deworming tablets. Whenever I took them, I would vomit. I grew sicker and weaker. I decided to go to a nearby hospital and when I told the nurse how I was feeling, she recommended a pregnancy test. The thought of doing the test shocked me and I wondered if truly the time for the miracle had come. The results came back positive. I was pregnant! I couldn’t believe it.

For confirmation, I took a second test which also came back positive. I gazed at the doctor as if I was dreaming. I shared the news with my husband and we both went numb with excitement. It took days for this reality to sink in. Shopping for baby clothes and eating a balanced meal during the pregnancy was the best feeling ever. Eventually, we received our baby boy who just recently turned four. He is our answered prayer and miracle.

My husband and I were both born again, so we had total peace, knowing that God had good plans for us and would answer our prayers. Our story has become an inspiration to our friends and it prepared us well for the work we currently do in church.

I am an unemployed teacher, so I spend most of my time in church or at home. My husband serves as a full time pastor.