A close encounter with a tusker at Tsavo

Tsavo West National Park visit. PHOTO|RUPI MANGAT

By  Rupi Mangat

What you need to know:

  • According to Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya’s elephant population increased from 16,000 in 1989 to 34,800 by the end of 2019
  • The threat today is habitat loss and migratory paths being blocked by infrastructure and farms like the 180-acre avocado farm between Amboseli and Tsavo West now thankfully halted until the next hearing

A few weeks ago, driving in through the Tsavo Gate into Tsavo West, the fragrance of a flowering bush filled the air for miles. Everything was lush with after the rains, with the mighty baobabs heaving with seed pods on the rich-red earth. The Tsavo River was in spate flowing close to the huge rocks where the man-eaters of Tsavo, the two maneless male lions killed many a railroad worker on the Lunatic Line in 1898.

