A candid talk with the first female Anglican bishop in east & central Africa

ACK new bishop Rose Okeno  Photo | IsaacWale

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • Nereya Ayiemba Okeno, 52, was consecrated as bishop for the Anglican Church of Kenya mid-September 2021, making her the first woman to hold such a position in the church.
  • But even as many celebrate the milestone of this mother of four, her rise to the top hasn't been accidental or sheer luck

"I was elected through a special meeting of the Diocese of Butere synod (an assembly of the clergy and sometimes also the laity in a diocese or other division of a particular Church), on July 31, 2021, defeating two worthy and equally qualified contenders. This was a testament to the confidence people have in me. But I take this with humility and understanding that God chooses to call you to serve in whatever capacity and whatever time."

