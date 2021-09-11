A beautiful bowl of Japanese ramen to warm you up

Chekafe restaurant, a Japanese Sweets Factory in Lavington. Photo | Maryanne Owiti


By  MARYANNE OWITI

  • Chekafe, Japanese Sweets Factory, Lavington offers a to-die-for Ramen bowl based on the Japanese cuisine


Ramen has a reputation for being cheap fast food, and most cheap fast food tend towards style rather than substance, but in places like Japan, ramen has a bit of a cultish following with dedicated blogs, magazines, and even a museum. Ramen is a Japanese noodle soup. It consists of Chinese-style wheat noodles served in a meat or fish-based broth, often flavored with soy sauce or miso, and uses toppings such as sliced pork, nori, menma, and scallions

