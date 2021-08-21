2020 was a tough year, my biggest mistake was failing to save enough to weather the storm

Angela Muthoni Wambugu is the proprietor of Lavender Limited, a professional cleaning and pest control company based in Nairobi. Lavender Limited is licensed by the Pest Control Board of Kenya and offers both commercial and domestic services both on a contractual and one-off basis.





Getting into the market and gaining clients' trust has been my greatest entrepreneurial milestone. Our services sometimes require us to be in the client's home and for a client to be comfortable enough to work with you and provide you domestic referrals, you have to have earned their trust. This is not only a milestone but a value we strive to maintain. In business, your clients are your biggest asset. Money is just the reward. The focus should be on customer relationships.





My first business office location was quite expensive and not as strategic as I had thought. I moved to a more strategic location. Today, I am a lot more decisive on how the business spends and I do not delay in making the necessary financial and operational changes. I have come to learn that in business, losses should be dealt with swiftly. It is also important to seek advice where you feel inadequate because there is a lot you can learn from others.





I use mutual funds, particularly the money market fund. This has been an effective mode of saving money because of accessibility and the compounded interest that the fund generates. The interest has been better than what I previously earned from saving through the fixed bank deposit account. On business funds, 2020 was a tough year. My biggest mistake was not having saved enough money. I learnt that you need to have a kitty to allow the business to run for at least one year and avoid taking credit as much as possible.





If you have a practical business idea, get up and implement it. I have come to learn that over analysing business and life issues or 'analysis paralysis' ultimately kills a lot of great ideas. If you have a good idea that can translate into an income stream, get started from where you are and with what you have. Do not be afraid.





Adaptability is the key to making it in entrepreneurship. You cannot be rigid when running a business. I have also learnt that there is power in being consistent in service or product delivery. Let clients be sure that the service or product you are offering will always be the same if not better. This entrenches trust and reliability. It also ensures that they will always be willing to refer you, and that's a sure means of growing your market share. Many times, I get third-tier referrals, and half the time the client approaches us with complete confidence. The beauty of this is that the transaction becomes easier to close, and the client is mostly retained.

For feedback write to the editor on [email protected]