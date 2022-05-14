‘You haven’t been loved if you haven’t been heartbroken’, actress Selestine Kivuma

I started acting in 2011 while in form two and I have not slowed down.





I am known famously for my role as Nuru on Swahili Telenovela series Pete, but I have also been cast on a Series called Penzi and a movie Dr.Okossovo.





Besides acting, I ran my food ‘kibandiski’ and my best selling dish is Ugali and Tilapia. It slaps differently, trust me.





Everyone has suffered heartbreak and if you have never suffered one, then you have never been in love or loved. That’s my definition of love.





The kind of man I would fall in love with is one who is God-fearing, generous, and hardworking.





I have never shared a man knowingly but it is always a third world war whenever I find out. I’m loyal, I never expect anything less. One woman for one man.





For women, noticing a man is cheating on you isn’t rocket science. With men, there is always a pattern that raises red flags.





How much would I trust my friends with my man? Mmh! It’s always never about them but him and what he wants. You can never control a man.





For my dream car, I will consider shape, it has to be a sexy colour with affordable fuel consumption. We are living in tough times.





I used to fancy big weddings when I was young but I guess that has changed with time. When I finally walk down the aisle, I would rather have a small low budget celebration with my knights and invest.





I am a Generation Z. We are a sad generation with happy pictures.