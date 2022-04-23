‘What a weight off my chest!’ say women who underwent breast reduction surgery

Coming from a family of women who were plus sizes, Lorna Mweu believed that every woman had to have big breasts and she was shocked to be the exception when she was enrolled in a boarding school while in class eight.

The school had an open shower system and Lorna found herself comparing her breasts with others. She became aware that breasts were all ranges.

“It was a proof of concept,” the vocal 32-year-old caterer who commands an online presence for her recipes and spices and is better known as Mamake Boboh, shares.

In high school, her big boobs also stood out. From carrying the weight around, to getting a bra, Lorna says that most of the time she would wear a boob top and a bra to flatten her chest.

Having had to wear boob tops from a young age, Lorna felt she never enjoyed the bra-less stage of growing up. This to some extent messed up with her self-love despite being bubbly, warm with an affectionate smile.

Although men and women loved her breasts and how her curvature was accentuated owing to the fact that she is plus size, Lorna was displeased.

“My self-love was shaky; I was not happy with my breasts at all. They were ‘fallen soldiers’,” she says then bursts into laughter.





Fallen soldiers

As a result, Lorna became super conscious about herself such that every time anyone would visit her even in the comfort of her home, she would ensure she had a bra.

Getting outfits that would fit her became harder by the day, and her ‘go get the surgery’ spirit was reawakened every time she shopped.

Still, the few bras that would fit dug into her shoulders, and her back was constantly in excruciating pain owing to her humongous chest.

To make matters worse, with each pregnancy (she has two daughters aged nine and two), she would be horrified to see her boobs size increase.

After breastfeeding her last born for two years, in February this year, she decided to have breast reduction surgery.





Booking for surgery

Quite aware that this was major surgery, Lorna was booked in for the surgery a week after consultation.

“The doctor told me to take my time and decide if this was what I really wanted but I was so determined I could not wait for the surgery. I had been preparing for a very long time. It was time for action,” Lornah aka Mamake Boboh, who runs a business that manufacturers, packages, and distributes spices, sauces, marinades, and chillies, says.

“Never was I looking for perfection. I was ready to have terrible scars, and uneven boobs but I wanted the weight off,” the famed content creator, shares.

Having undergone the surgery barely two months ago where 1.1 kilograms of tissue was removed per breast, Lorna says the feeling is immeasurable.

“This is something I have been waiting for almost all my life. Jeez, I was so happy. I did this for me,” the self-confessed foodie and chef says of the surgery that cost her Sh360,000.

“My parents were super thrilled. Finally, I had had the nerve to do what I had been saying I’d do and the surgery was a success.”

The recovery was smooth for Lorna who within six weeks was back to her catering job.

“I woke up after five hours and my first question was whether I missed any spice orders,” she jokingly recalls.

Where the incisions were made, Lorna was bandaged with cotton pads. She also experienced swelling which the doctor assured her will be over in a week’s time.

“Changing something that you dislike about yourself is the definition of growth and self-love,” she offers.

Lorna notes people who undergo breast reduction surgeries should not be stigmatised even though we are in a world where big boobs are feted.

“Self-love is loving who you are and changing what you don’t love about yourself. So if you want to do breast surgery, liposuctions, or any other cosmetic surgery go for it. You got this,” the energetic Lorna offers.





Florah Maghanga’s story

Lorna’s script is similar to that of Florah Maghanga who after giving birth to her firstborn, saw her breast become bigger than usual.

Although her boobs were big when she was in high school, the size tripled after delivery.

“At first I did not think it was an issue. I thought it was normal until I started experiencing unbearable headaches and pains on my shoulder and back.”

Having been cleared of all possible illnesses causing severe pain, Florah was referred to a doctor who specialises in breasts.

The doctor informed her that her boobs were super weighty hence the headache and pain.

“The only solution was surgery. My breasts were getting bigger as a result of hormonal changes,” she recalls.

The 29-year-old and her husband started saving up for the surgery but on raising half the amount she got pregnant.

Delivering her second-born worsened the situation. Her boobs became bigger and she could not even bend or attend to her chores.

“I would buy clothes that are bigger than my normal size because of my breasts. Getting a bra that would fit me was a tussle. My walking style even changed because of my huge boobs,” she adds.

At this point, Florah’s self-esteem was dwindling. The big boobs warranted uncomfortable stares and mean words from people around her.

“I felt tormented every time I stepped out of my house. I could hear people say my boobs made me unproportioned, and men just looked awkwardly at my breasts. I really struggled.”

Seeing and understanding her suffering, Florah’s husband gleefully paid up for the surgery.

“I knew of my wife’s anguish, I had to do this for her. Now she looks more beautiful. She is not in pain, can attend to chores easily, and find clothes that fit her. Her self-esteem is now on the upward trajectory,”says her husband (he preferred his name to be withheld), who had to raise half a million for the breast reduction surgery.

Having undergone the surgery late last year where two kilos were removed from each breast, Florah says that she has since forgotten what headache, shoulder, and back pain feels like.

“It is a sigh of relief. I now feel lighter. It is an amazing feeling,” she says.

After the procedure, Florah was advised not to sleep on her stomach, lift heavy objects or bend until she was fully healed a process that took six weeks.

“I took antibiotics and painkillers for two weeks after which I was advised to let the healing process complete on its own,” Florah who also had to go for dressing every two days for three weeks, says.

Florah says the experience made her understand people’s struggles.

“People were quick to judge me and could not believe my age because of my boobs. Through this I learnt not to be quick to judge when you have not walked in that person’s shoes,” she offers.

Florah advises women who undergo breast-increasing surgeries to appreciate their bodies saying; “If it is not causing pain stop the altering and stay as wonderfully as God created you. Were it not for the pain, I also would not have undergone the surgery.”

Lorna and Flora’s plea is for the government and insurance companies to incorporate breast reduction surgery in the covers provided saying it is not a cosmetic procedure but a surgery vital to women who are suffering from pains due to their big breasts.

“This surgery costs an arm and leg and yet not many Kenyans can have it yet they are suffering,” Lorna says.





A word from a plastic and reconstruction surgeon

Dr. Christopher Matwa, a plastic reconstruction and aesthetic surgeon in the JALAD Aesthetic Clinic, says that women’s breasts can start getting large when they are nine years because of excess hormones, especially estrogen.

Evidently, Dr. Matwa adds that the consequences of big breasts are dire with some women experiencing headaches and excruciating back and shoulder pain. The bra straps also dig into the shoulder and in the long run, bruises or frictional burns occur.

“Additionally, some can have lacerations and injuries in between their boobs and underneath because of sweat and rubbings which cause sores. Some wounds get infected.”

For extreme cases, Dr. Matwa admits that he has witnessed a shoulder dislocation as a result of super big bosoms.

Although breasts becoming bigger is a multifactorial issue, Dr. Matwa attributes the cause mainly to hormonal changes.

“The aim of breast reduction surgery which is scientifically referred to as reduction mammoplasty is to reduce the size of the breast through the removal of excess skin, the milk glands, and the fats in the breast. Secondly, the nipple is repositioned to the mid-line on the most projected part of the breast,” he offers.

After the surgery, a woman’s breast size should be between a C and D cup size. The incision in breast reduction occurs at the lower part of the boob which continues with the other part of the body.

Guaranteeing post-surgery symptoms, which include swelling, incision pain, headache, back, and shoulder pain are at 80 to 90 percent after six weeks, Dr. Matwa says that the surgery takes three to five hours when the patient is in deep sleep.

“This is because this is a major surgery and there should be no movement from the patient. Also, the amount of breast tissue removed is from as low as 200 grams to three kilograms per breast.”

However, Dr. Matwa cautions that the surgery has its own risks with the consequences being fatal hence it is vital for a doctor-patient discussion where the patient gets to know all the risks involved and the doctor becomes aware of the patient medical history.

Women who smoke or drink alcohol are advised to avoid the drugs for four to six weeks before the surgery. Additionally, depending on the time one has been slotted in for the surgery, the patient is not supposed to have eaten six hours prior.

“Take a good shower and avoid blood thinner medications before the surgery,” he adds.

The surgeon says that young girls in their teens who have undergone the surgery are often given hormone blockers to prohibit the production of the excess hormones.

After surgery, patients are advised to avoid extreme activities including sex for six weeks and to have a sponge bathe for two weeks.

“The patient should wear a surgical bra as an ordinary bra can cause unnecessary compressions on the breast and even injure the incisions,” the surgeon offers.

Nonetheless, Dr. Matwa suggests that breast reduction surgery can affect one’s ability to breastfeed but if the milk glands are conserved, the lady has up to a 90 percent chance of breastfeeding normally.

Having done the breast reduction from 2018, Dr. Matwa says that his average clientele are women between 35 to 50 years who mostly are financially able and are done with childbearing.