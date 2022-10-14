‘The best way for a guy to ask me out is, ‘Hey gorgeous, what is your Mpesa number?’ Model Shelmith Muliro

Shelmith isn’t my moniker, it’s my official name.





Many have a problem pronouncing it, but here is how to do it, ‘Shel - Mith ‘. Easy like a Sunday morning right?





A Marketing Consultant in simple terms helps you to reach your target audience efficiently and effectively by designing a strategy that will see to that.





As a Certified Digital Marketing Strategist, my work basically entails working with a variety of brands ranging from the beauty and cosmetics industry, hospitality industry, fashion brands as well as an optical company in developing various strategies to meet the needs of the targeted audience.





What keeps this Peng black girl going in this modern world of pure hate and online bullies is my vision for my future. Nobody can get in the way of that.





It’s not true that Digital Marketing Strategists also help clients buy Social media followers, likes and such like things. Not at all, insights never lie! Personally, the customer engagement on the campaigns I’ve worked on always results in sales. I don’t need gimmicks.





So this modelling that I do sometimes happens when I’m not making content calendars and strategising on reaching marketing goals. I’m sometimes in front of the camera as the muse. I got some killer poses for sure, you should see me haha!









Someone whispered to me that the Miss World Kenya 2022 title is now open and I should it try out. Mmh! You know what, I auditioned and participated in pageants during my earlier years on campus. It’s now time for the younger ones to explore those opportunities.





Some of my major achievements I continue to celebrate is of course staying healthy and alive. That’s really key. It’s a tough job to stay sane in these constantly changing times.









What someone sees of me on IG, isn’t the same thing one should expect in person. One should expect a shy person as compared to the confidence I elude online haha!





How often do I read books? Mmh! When I need to get some inspiration I read motivational books and journals.





Someone asked about the one lesson I picked from the wonderful novels that I posed with. Haha! In all honesty, it was just a photo session. I never read the books. I’m a content creator, remember? That was one of my many stints.





The best way for a guy to ask me out should be, ‘Hey gorgeous, what is your Mpesa number?’ Haha





Love hurts. Everyone has been hurt at some point but the boy child has definitely hurt me the most. But we move on regardless

One lame reason an ex-boyfriend gave me, just to have me back was that the person he was with was just for ceremonial purposes. Seriously!





One silly pickup line I once believed was when this guy asked me If I had an extra heart because his was stolen.





What’s on my mind right now is travel. I love travelling. God willing this December plan is Kakamega or Germany.