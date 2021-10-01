Star gaze: Phidelia: Colourism, rogue money-minded agencies and prejudice are a pain for models

Since my crowning as Miss Supernatural Africa, I have been looking at organising a workshop by partnering with Nigerian model Mide Ikuomola. We are looking to inspire models to follow their dreams.

Miss Supranational is a different pageant from the rest in the sense that, every contestant gets to share their project and ambitions to the world. It’s an educative platform aimed at uniting everyone from all walks of life and spreading kindness.

Every career has its own challenges. My advice is to choose to rise above them. The main challenge in Kenya modelling industry is colourism, rogue money-minded agencies and prejudices.

Apart from modelling, I run various businesses. I am into agriculture, transport and soon launching a modeling agency in Ethiopia and Kenya.

I have been lucky to travel to over twenty countries but I must say Cape town in South Africa remains my favourite city.

Five years from now I see myself as a successful entrepreneur, featured on Forbes Top 30 Under 30 and with an amazing family. Also, with a philanthropic foundation giving back to the Kenyan community and Africa at large.

I met the love of my life on social media. Still feels like yesterday.

There has been a narrative that most young girls get into relationships with foreigners for money but far from it, societal opinions can’t wedge people apart. I believe love knows no race and interracial couples are a symbol of beauty.

The most essential attribute needed for a successful relationship is respect. Each party should respect the other’s boundaries.