'Some people tell me riding a motorcycle will not get me a husband'

Faith Kanja is a lover of motorcycles. And she is set on encouraging more women to take up riding. But even as she shares her passion, she is also pushing for the safety of riders on the road.

"I love riding motorcycles because of the freedom it gives me. There is no matched feeling to it. Nothing like riding down an open road, feeling the elements, the sunshine hitting your body, the wind blowing into you, and of course, hitting a few bugs here and there. I love the convenience that comes with riding. I save a lot of time on the road and I arrive at my destination happier. Consequently, I have become a lot more productive as I can tackle more," says Faith.

What started as an amateur love has become expertise for 27-year-old Faith. It was in 2017 when Faith was given a ride on her friend's Stratford's bike to an annual Bikers Prayer Day at Nairobi Chapel. It was this interaction with many bikers that awoke her from being an admirer to realising her dream of riding by the next year.

"I have always considered myself a petrol- head since I was young and would become fascinated by any form of automobile I would spot on the road. I however seriously embraced motorcycles in 2018 when I signed up to learn in one of the popular riding schools in Nairobi (Big shout out to Inked Biker Rider Training)."

Faith motorcycles riding started as a hobby. Pushed by necessity she began commuting to work using the bike. Over the years, she transitioned from being a commuter rider to being a weekend rider delving deep into adventure riding. Notably, she has been able to visit Wote, Namanga, Magadi, Nanyuki, and Amboseli National Park. She hopes to visit more places, and also realise her dream of riding to Southern Africa.

The Nairobi-born rider has been able to explore more places on her bike because Covid-19 led most workers to work from home. Additionally, road constructions in Nairobi have made it difficult for riders.

"The road construction on some major roads has made riding a mayhem. Moreover, there has been a surge in reckless driving and I no longer feel safe on the road. This, however, will not make me stop riding. I love motorcycles and I will continue championing for safety on our roads. I hope that the generations that follow will enjoy riding on our Kenyan roads and our road culture will be friendly to all road users," Faith says.

Recently, there has been an increase in road accidents reported in Kenya for both bicycle and motorcycle users. The latest statistics show that low-cost motorcycles (Boda Boda) now kill more people than vehicles with 1,421 riders and pillion passengers dying in 2019 compared to 1,049 drivers and passengers who lost their lives from motor vehicle-related deaths.

Faith Kanja is a Nairobi-based motorcyclist who advocates for riders’ road safety rights, and has had to quell stereotypes and harassment against female cyclists



"At the moment, we are experiencing a lot of disregard on our roads. A lot of people believe that motorcycles should be ridden on road shoulders which is not the case. As per the Kenyan law, a motorcyclist should occupy a lane like a car. Unfortunately, we get pushed off the roads by drivers who are in full view of you, and sadly this has caused a lot of fatalities within our community. We are also being constantly harassed by county askaris who only want to extort money," Faith says.

The Private Bikers Association went into a memorandum with the County Government to allow private bikers to use their bikes within the CBD but Faith says this has not deterred council askaris from clamping their bikes.

"They clamp bikes within private parking spaces that have been paid for or randomly interject them as they pass along Uhuru Highway or University way," she says.

Faith's social media is a hub for road safety advocacy. Her Twitter account has managed to reach hundreds of Kenyans. But she is not alone in this fight, her biker community is pushing for the change in road use.

"One of the most tightly-knit groups I have found myself in is the riding community. I consider bikers to be the kindest and fun. We have a lot of groups based on where we stay (these groups are called Nyumba Kumis), the bike models we ride, as well as other affiliations. Through these groups, we can organise ourselves for fun, rides, welfare, and confidence rides for new riders. One of the groups I have loved being a part of is the Inked Sisterhood. They are a group of women riders from all over Kenya with a membership of about 150," she offers.

Faith still encourages those interested in riding to still take it up. A rider should ensure they get the right training, have their license in order, get a medical cover as well as wear the right riding gear.

"I would appeal to everyone to be a safe road user and look out for bikers too. Beneath that helmet is someone's daughter, son, wife, husband, mom, or dad. Our roads don't kill; neither do our vehicles. It's the people behind the wheel; whether it's speeding, recklessly overtaking, failing to maintain the vehicle as needed, or poorly designing roads. It always comes down to us as humans. I believe riding, driving, or cycling is safe as long as we all play our part and learn to share the road."

Even as she battles the challenges of road safety, she still encounters issues as a female rider.

"Being a female biker has pros and cons. I like making it evident it's a female on the saddle by wearing lots of pink gear as well as the famous ponytail attached to my helmet. Some people get excited whenever they see a female rider and it gives me the joy to see young girls aspiring to become one too. However, there is still a lot of stereotyping out there. I have been harassed by male drivers on the road and in petrol stations. Some people will tell you that riding your motorcycle will not get you a husband. Another driver even spanked me while I was lane splitting in traffic and Boda Boda riders will also intimidate and insist on touching you while you are on your bike. One however learns to manage these and let them not deter you from doing what you love," Faith says.





