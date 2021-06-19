'Some people tell me riding a motorcycle will not get me a husband'

 Faith Kanja is a Nairobi-based motorcyclist who advocates for riders’ road safety rights, and has had to quell stereotypes and harassment against female cyclists Photo | Pool


By  FREDA MLEMWA

What you need to know:

  • Some people get excited whenever they see a female rider and it gives me the joy to see young girls aspiring to become one too
  • However, there is still a lot of stereotyping out there. I have been harassed by male drivers on the road and in petrol stations
  • Some people will tell you that riding your motorcycle will not get you a husband. Another driver even spanked me while I was lane splitting. 



Faith Kanja is a lover of motorcycles. And she is set on encouraging more women to take up riding. But even as she shares her passion, she is also pushing for the safety of riders on the road.

