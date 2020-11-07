NUTRITION : To treat vitiligo ,take a look at the liver and you might just find the remedy Item (1)

Once upon a time, I believed that simply throwing a bunch of supplements to a health problem was the answer. I guess I was no better than an allopathic doctor. It’s not to say that supplements, like medication, don’t have their place, they do. But, there is a lot going on at the backend. Just because we can’t see it, doesn’t mean it’s not happening (the main why my scientific mind found it so hard to come to grips with the idea of God, but I digress).

Vitiligo

So, when we read about vitiligo, a condition in which the immune system starts to attack the cells in the skin responsible for pigment, the nutritional approach is to try a variety of B-vitamins, including one called PABA. In my experience, this doesn’t really work.

What I have found, however, is that there appears to be a link between the health of our skin, and our livers. I first noticed it with patients who had been on chemo. They appeared darker (chemo is extremely hard on the liver, as it tries to “digest” the poison). I also noticed that some people even had more moles (something I had always assumed was fixed).

And so the treatment I suggest for vitiligo, and cases where the skin has gotten darker (hyperpigmentation), is to look at the liver. This is the only thing that appears to stop the “white” patches from growing when immunosuppressant medication like tacrovate aren’t working as well as they used to. It also explains why those with vitiligo, who are very aware of their bodies, find that they do better on vegetarian fare (easier to digest) or are very picky about what they eat. Ultimately, everything we eat, once digested, has to be cleared by the liver before it is used by the rest of the body.

Liver

So, while I will now appear to contradict myself, liver work does involve a fair number of supplements. The liver is an incredible organ that has the ability to regenerate itself and this is why the supplements are so good.

Two that deserve a special mention are milk thistle and lecithin. Milk thistle is the famed anti-hangover herb and I would strongly suggest a formulation that contains boldo, artichoke and peppermint (these stimulate bile formation and bile flow, which in turn support the liver).

While lecithin is pretty amazing in itself (I take it every day), it also boosts the effectiveness of the milk thistle by 800 per cent. It’s a superb emulsifier, which means that it helps water and fat mix together more easily, so that fat (say cholesterol) can be excreted more efficiently.

