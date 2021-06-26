'Not tonight': How chronic illness ruins your sex life and how to salvage it

High blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes are common these days and can lead to debilitating health problems, especially if treatment is not followed. This was the conclusion that came to my mind as Monica narrated, her husband's story. Timothy, her husband, was an unfortunate victim of a stroke that left him paralysed and unable to care for himself.

"I visited him twice a day at the hospital, cleaned him, and collected and disposed of his wastes," explains Monica, "but what did I get in return? Harsh words, insults, and hate. It was all very strange to me."

After a month in the hospital, Timothy was discharged in a wheelchair. His legs were numb and lifeless. He had no sexual feelings. According to the doctor, the stroke was massive and chances of Timothy regaining his functional abilities were slim. Parts of his brain were badly damaged leading to paralysis and other functional deficiencies.

"I sympathised with him. I have loved him all my life, but this was a difficult time for us," says Monica, "I made a promise to myself that whether he recovered or not, I would remain true to him and serve him all my life. Little did I know that he would betray my trust!"

Timothy's insults towards his wife worsened after discharge from the hospital. He showed her no love. In his paralysed state he even tried to be violent.

"He would ask me how many men I had slept with from the time he got disabled. He would then feebly punch and slap me and many times I have had to flee," says Monica.

For the ten years that they had lived together, the couple had never had relationship problems. Their sexual life was satisfactory. They did not suspect each other of infidelity. Timothy's behaviour from the time of the stroke was, therefore, very strange to Monica. He used every opportunity to suspect her of unfaithfulness. Monica had to drop all her male friends for the sake of peace. She told them not to visit her at home. A phone call from a male colleague or friend always led to conflict with Timothy. He checked her phones daily, scrutinising messages as well as the call log. Occasionally he would call some of the numbers and if they were men he would warn them to keep off his wife. Monica was embarrassed. People started avoiding her.

Monica's story is a reminder of the many couples who, because of unfortunate life events, get disabilities that forever affect their sexual abilities. As in the case of Timothy, it could be a common lifestyle disease. In other cases, it is cancer or its treatment making it impossible to have sex. Road traffic accidents may cause spinal or other debilitating injuries. For many, however, it is a psychological or psychiatric problem leading to loss of sexual desire. In all cases, normal sexual function is lost.

In these diseases, the affected person may develop severe jealousy, sometimes becoming pathological. In pathological jealousy the affected person constructs mind pictures of infidelity, most of the time the cheating being non-existent. The affected person has strong beliefs that their spouses are cheating on them and construct unbelievable stories. They admonish, warn and even punish the innocent partner for the imaginary sins. Because the community is sympathetic to the sick person, people may join him in accusing the innocent partner of being insensitive and tormenting the sick.

This problem is common because the doctor has not discussed possible sex changes as part of the treatment for persons with these sex disabling diseases. Sexual medicine doctors are not necessarily considered or available as part of the care team. Many people discover that they cannot perform conjugal duties only after some time in the course of their ailments and the psychological torture that follows is worse than the disease itself. Unfortunately, it is the innocent partner in the relationship that may end up suffering when pathological jealousy sets in. The innocent partner never knows how to handle this complex situation.

I booked Timothy for sex therapy to help him realise what he was going through. Together with Monica, they also underwent sex coaching and learnt how to handle their sexual needs given the changed circumstances. They were able to enjoy sexual pleasure again, albeit in a different way. This alleviated the pathological jealousy and Monica started rebuilding her broken social networks again.





Prof. Osur is a Kenya-based reproductive and sexual health expert and a reproductive rights advocate

