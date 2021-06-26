'Not tonight': How chronic illness ruins your sex life and how to salvage it

Chronic diseases can ruin your sex life. PHOTO| POOL

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • After a month in the hospital, Timothy was discharged in a wheelchair. According to the doctor, the stroke was massive and chances of Timothy regaining his functional abilities were slim. Parts of his brain were badly damaged leading to paralysis and other functional deficiencies
  • Timothy's insults towards his wife worsened after discharge from the hospital. He showed her no love. In his paralysed state he even tried to be violent

High blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes are common these days and can lead to debilitating health problems, especially if treatment is not followed. This was the conclusion that came to my mind as Monica narrated, her husband's story. Timothy, her husband, was an unfortunate victim of a stroke that left him paralysed and unable to care for himself.

