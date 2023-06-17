‘Not all babes who are sassy and classy ‘wamewekwa’ Macy Wamboe

Macy Wamboe 36, is a piece of fine art if you like. Flashy, cozy, a mother, a lone wolf, a fashion geek, business woman and a sucker of fine dining. Photo | Pool

By  Sinda Matiko

Cultural, Arts and Lifestyle Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Macy Wamboe, 36, is a piece of fine art—flashy, cozy, mother, lone wolf, fashion geek, businesswoman and a sucker for fine dining

I am an entrepreneur owning several businesses in the fashion space. I am the CEO of Macy Beauty Hub which hosts a make-up academy and sells human hair, perfumes and colognes among beauty accessories. I’m also a serious poultry farmer. I could supply the entire Nairobi ‘Si mnipe tender muone…’


Thee Fashion Geek is my latest venture which is a diffusion line of Macy Beauty Hub. It’s a thrift store that deals with ex-UK and ex-US women's clothing.

I no longer wear designer clothes and no one can convince me otherwise. For the last six years, I have been fully immersed in the thrift lifestyle. They are cheap but I make them look expensive which is a good thing.


What I am trying to say here is that my style is elegant, simple, and chic with a touch of class.


Having said that, I can never step out without my lipstick, perfume and hand lotion. Any elegant lady wouldn’t.



Why a lone wolf? Because I am an introvert and enjoy the peace and quietness of my space.


Being a lone wolf won’t stop guys from hitting on you. They do a lot but I have my boundaries.


The lamest pick-up line a guy ever used on me was during a school parents’ meeting. This guy thought I was too young to have a teenage son. Long story short, he just wanted my number lol.


The last time I cooked for a guy I prepared him Bolognese and garlic bread, it was more of a welcoming dish. He had just moved to Nairobi.


Fine dining is a new concept and more of an experience. It should be in a setting where the ambience is cosy, with some art, peaceful, good slow music and of course good food. It’s about elegance. 

Do I consider myself a high-end babe? Mhmm! I believe in self-worth, I just like what I like haha!


The narrative that a babe who appears elegant, sassy and classy ‘amewekwa’, is tired. I have encountered that from a fellow lady. She had this perception about me that ‘nimewekwa’ and told this guy friend of ours who voiced-noted me enquiring about it. (She was so confident about her claims lol). Nilimpasha!


Ladies have to believe in their self-worth and themselves, work hard and play smart.


My two cents on friendship is based on my past experiences, I say sometimes it’s better to love people from afar.



Mykonos, Greece is the last destination I had for a vacation. That was last year in November.


