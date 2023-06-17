‘Not all babes who are sassy and classy ‘wamewekwa’ Macy Wamboe

I am an entrepreneur owning several businesses in the fashion space. I am the CEO of Macy Beauty Hub which hosts a make-up academy and sells human hair, perfumes and colognes among beauty accessories. I’m also a serious poultry farmer. I could supply the entire Nairobi ‘Si mnipe tender muone…’





Thee Fashion Geek is my latest venture which is a diffusion line of Macy Beauty Hub. It’s a thrift store that deals with ex-UK and ex-US women's clothing.









I no longer wear designer clothes and no one can convince me otherwise. For the last six years, I have been fully immersed in the thrift lifestyle. They are cheap but I make them look expensive which is a good thing.





What I am trying to say here is that my style is elegant, simple, and chic with a touch of class.





Having said that, I can never step out without my lipstick, perfume and hand lotion. Any elegant lady wouldn’t.









Why a lone wolf? Because I am an introvert and enjoy the peace and quietness of my space.





Being a lone wolf won’t stop guys from hitting on you. They do a lot but I have my boundaries.





The lamest pick-up line a guy ever used on me was during a school parents’ meeting. This guy thought I was too young to have a teenage son. Long story short, he just wanted my number lol.





The last time I cooked for a guy I prepared him Bolognese and garlic bread, it was more of a welcoming dish. He had just moved to Nairobi.





Fine dining is a new concept and more of an experience. It should be in a setting where the ambience is cosy, with some art, peaceful, good slow music and of course good food. It’s about elegance.

Do I consider myself a high-end babe? Mhmm! I believe in self-worth, I just like what I like haha!





The narrative that a babe who appears elegant, sassy and classy ‘amewekwa’, is tired. I have encountered that from a fellow lady. She had this perception about me that ‘nimewekwa’ and told this guy friend of ours who voiced-noted me enquiring about it. (She was so confident about her claims lol). Nilimpasha!





Ladies have to believe in their self-worth and themselves, work hard and play smart.





My two cents on friendship is based on my past experiences, I say sometimes it’s better to love people from afar.









Mykonos, Greece is the last destination I had for a vacation. That was last year in November.