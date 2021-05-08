‘No money is too little for a brain with a vision’

Yvonne Khasoa is the founder of GirlBoss Clothline, an online boutique that deals with wholesale and retail of ladies and kids wear. Photo | Pool

By  Simon Mburu

Yvonne Khasoa is the founder of GirlBoss Clothline, an online boutique which deals with wholesale and retail of ladies and kids wear. Yvonne also runs a business mentorship programme for textile and clothing entrepreneurs under her clothing brand.

I was so desperate to make sales when I started my business that I would often make losses. This is a trap that many young entrepreneurs fall into. You want to start selling your goods or services, and in desperation, you sell at a loss. Customers will always sniff out a desperate seller and eke out maximum discounts, sometimes at your loss. When I started, I also didn’t have business systems and structures in place. This meant that things like cash flow, bookkeeping and revenue management were not adequately monitored. These are a must, especially in a field as competitive and fluid as the textile and clothing sector. It has been a journey of learning and sometimes unlearning. And despite those early losses, it has all been worthwhile.

