‘My way out from the pandemic cash crunch’: Female celebrities on changing their lifestyles

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • Entertainers in the country had solely depended on 'gigs' to generate income for their livelihoods before Covid-19 hit 
  • Many suffered meltdowns, others relocated from the city, while all were forced to adapt to the new normal.
  • Celebrities Wahu Kagwi, Jackie Vike, Careh Priscillah, Sanapei Tande come clean on how they are coping with the new normal, and the lessons they have garnered from the experience

It's open knowledge that those in the entertainment industry are among the worst hit by the pandemic. 

