My husband is now doing all the things he said he hated

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

What do you do when your husband becomes all the things he said he hated when you were dating? My husband loved to keep his hair shaved, now he's been saying he wants to grow dreadlocks. The man who couldn't stand men wearing sagging trousers now wears tight ones and has pierced one of his ears. Is this a phase or I'm I losing him? Rita

